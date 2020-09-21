Big Sky: ABC, David E. Kelley Drama-Mystery Gets 2 First-Look Teasers

ABC and David E. Kelley's (Big Little Lies) upcoming ABC drama-thriller Big Sky has arched our brow with interest for the past few weeks now. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), and Ryan Phillippe (Shooter)-starring series continues giving us a mix of Ozark, True Detective, and Twin Peaks vibes. But after a series of creepy teasers and an intro to the cast, ABC used the occasion of the 2020 Emmy Awards to unveil our first extended look at what we can expect. Shady backwoods dealings? Check! Missing girls as the doorway to a bigger conspiracy-thriller? Check! Bar fights! Amazing Amazing Horror Story actor in shady, questionable role? Double check!

So without further ado, he's your first look into the mysteries that away in Big Sky country- and all of it's waiting for you when the series premiere on Tuesday, November 17th:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Valerie Mahaffey (Dead to Me) as Helen Pergman. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, and Paul McGuigan, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.