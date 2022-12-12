Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03 Finale Filming Underway; Beau/Jenny Update

Did you really think that ABC & showrunner Elwood Reid would leave you with a disappointing midseason finale of ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails? It seems pretty clear that Beau (Jensen Ackles) & Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) are definitely on each other's radars and probably going to start passing notes at work. That meant it was time for some awkward timing with Carla (Angelique Cabral) & Emily (Cree Cicchino) moving in with Beau while Avery (Henry Ian Cusick) continues to make the worst decisions of any character on this show so far. And based on how things are looking with Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), it looks like Buck (Rex Linn) is about to make a "point" that Cassie is definitely not going to "agree" with. Yup… that was all in just one episode. With the taking a break from our screens for a few weeks, Reid is sharing some thoughts on where things stand with Beau and Jenny moving into the second half of the season. But before we get to that, we have an excellent filming update from none other than Dedee Pfeiffer (Denise).

Heading over to Instagram, Pfeiffer posted a video letting fans know that they had been "working their assess off" last night and today and that they will be filming the season finale this week and next week. And while Pfeiffer couldn't offer spoilers, fans should expect a season-ender that's "gonna rock" and not disappoint viewers. Now, here's a look at Pfeiffer's Instagram post from earlier today offering a filming update and those season finale teases:

Though it's clear that there are strong levels of interest in play between Beau and Jenny before the midseason break, Reid explains that the road to getting the two together (if that's the plan) needs to be one that's traveled at a realistic pace with respect to the characters- especially Ackles's Beau. "This has been something we've talked a lot about in the writers' room. I think the modus is to go right to giving the audience what they want. But one of the things that made Beau a really interesting character was the fact that he still did love his wife. He went through a pretty dark time in his life back in Houston with this event with his ex-partner. He failed at his job, [and] he failed in his marriage; that's something Beau was still trying to unwind a little bit," he explained during an interview with TV Insider.

And then there's the matter of the "barriers" that the two are facing, along with how the remainder of the season could change things. "[Beau] also has feelings for Jenny, but he's a boss, and they work together, and he's a gentleman. There are these weird barriers that both of them have, and it's been really fun through the season to put things in front of them. But you're gonna get some resolution in the back half of the season with that and also with Beau's future in Montana — because, remember, he was only there temporarily, and he followed his wife and his daughter up there. There's gonna be some stuff around his wife and his daughter involving our big storyline with Sunny and Buck that's gonna come as a surprise and throw our team into real turmoil," Reid shared, dropping an interesting tease or two at the end there regarding the rest of this season of Big Sky: Deadly Trails.