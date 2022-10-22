Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Overviews: A Big Break In The Case?

Five episodes into ABC's Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and we're already starting to see a number of storylines weaving into one another in some very deadly ways. And based on the overviews we have for S03E06 "The Bag and the Box" (October 26th) and S03E07 "Come Get Me" (November 2nd), that might just pay off in a big way… a way that could mean a big break in the "Bleeding Heart Murder Case."

Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03E06 & S03E07 Overviews

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 6 "The Bag and the Box": Jenny (Winnick) and Beau (Ackles) are on the hunt to find the killer of a decorated veteran. Meanwhile, Cassie (Bunbury) closes in on the Barnes family, all while getting closer to Cormac (Luke Mitchell); and Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and Donno (Ryan O'Nan) devise a plan for their own best interest. This episode was written by Kyle Long and Jason Wilborn.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 7 "Come Get Me": When shocking new evidence surfaces from the "Bleeding Heart Murder Case," Jenny and Beau team up with Cassie and achieve a major breakthrough. Elsewhere, Buck (Rex Linn) struggles with his moral ambiguity, and cracks begin to form in his and Sunny's (McEntire) marriage. The episode was written by Christine Roum and Annakate Chappell.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Who's Who & What's What

Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.