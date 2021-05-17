Big Sky Season 1 Finale Preview: Ronald Has One More Card Left to Play

Want to know how you could tell that things weren't going to end as easily for Katheryn Winnick's Jenny and Kylie Bunbury's Cassie as they would want it to? This week's season finale of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky actually kicks off with things appearing as if they're wrapping up. The remaining Kleinsassers are heading off to greener pastures, and Brian Geraghty's Ronald is behind bars. Everything seems pretty good for our dynamic duo. And then suddenly, it isn't. Because as you're about to see from the following preview images and promos, having Ronald in custody has only made him deadlier and much more in control than any of them realize. Written by Annakate Chappell and Matthew Tinker, and directed by Michael Goi, "Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing" sends Jenny and Cassie into the heart of darkness that is the syndicate. But will they both make it out alive?

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 16 "Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing": Cassie and Jenny leave the Kleinsasser women to forge their own path, ridding themselves of their ranch troubles and heading back home. Along with Jerrie and Lindor, they finally get to see Ronald behind bars, though he quickly strips them of any satisfaction by leading them on a wild goose chase, straight into the arms of the syndicate. A brutal battle ensues, clearing a path for Scarlet and Ronald to escape, but while they run off into the sunset Jenny risks her life to save Cassie's. Is this the end for our dynamic duo?

But that's not all! We also have a look at the most recently-released previews for the big season finale- with ABC's Big Sky swapping up its first season this Tuesday night:

Who is 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 in control? pic.twitter.com/egfjnmkSQk — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) May 17, 2021

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 1×16 Promo "Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing" (HD) Season Finale (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThSPsngZfCY)

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Also joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser, Michael Raymond-James as Blake Kleinsasser, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.