Big Sky Teasers Offer New Clues, Introduce ABC Drama-Thriller Cast

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, ABC and David E. Kelley's (Big Little Lies) upcoming ABC drama-thriller Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), and Ryan Phillippe (Shooter) in a series that continues to give off Ozark, True Detective, and Twin Peaks vibes. A month ago, the series landed on our radar after a couple of very interesting teasers that did a nice job creeping us out just enough to keep us interested. Now we have another set of teasers, with the first clip introducing us to the cast as they explain all the ways Montana is a place that's easy to get lost in. But the teasers that follow? We're getting the impression that some of those who are "lost" might have been taken:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Valerie Mahaffey (Dead to Me) as Helen Pergman. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, and Paul McGuigan, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.