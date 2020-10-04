Big Sky Trailer: 12 Missing Women Are More Than Just a "Predicament"

ABC and David E. Kelley's (Big Little Lies) upcoming ABC drama-thriller Big Sky is still more than a month away from its Tuesday, November 17th premiere, but that doesn't mean the network's going to stop dishing out the clues to the mysteries that await. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), and Ryan Phillippe (Shooter)-starring series continues serving up an interesting cocktail of various Ozark, True Detective, and Twin Peaks vibes. What's impressing us so far (we tread carefully) is the disturbing nice mix of blue skies, beautiful trees, a down-home feel- and this ominous air of darkness about it. Here's hoping we get a series that leans heavily on the mystery and mythology and less on the melodrama.

So without further ado, here's a look at the newest trailer for Big Sky– where they have a very peculiar definition of what a "predicament" is. For us? A predicament is getting caught in the rain with a flat tire. Twelve missing women? That's the sign of a much much deeper, darker, and deadlier problem:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Valerie Mahaffey (Dead to Me) as Helen Pergman. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, and Paul McGuigan, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.