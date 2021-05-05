Billions Season 5: Janeane Garofalo Joins Series in Recurring Role

When the second half of Showtime's Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti-starring Billions premieres later this year (fingers crossed), viewers of the award-winning series will be introduced to a very familiar in a new role. On Wednesday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Emmy nominee Janeane Garofalo (The Larry Sanders Show) would be joining the cast in a recurring role. As the war between Lewis' Bobby Axelrod and Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades escalates, Garofalo enters the scene in the role of Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corporation. Created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the series was co-created by Andrew Ross Sorkin and has been renewed for a sixth season.

This season, Axe and Chuck have not only their own reignited rivalry to contend with but also some new faces that are looking to take them both down a couple of pegs, permanently. For Axe, it's the threat emanating from social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) that could prove his downfall, while Chuck finds himself taking on the law in the form of a skilled and savvy district attorney (Maffia). Taylor Mason (Dillon) is set to play a much larger role this season.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billions Season 5 Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4InT5MnX3M)

Being the one person who can walk that thin neutral line between Axe and Chuck is what forces Taylor back to Axe Capital. Having to protect the company's employees and their assets, Taylor could be the ace of Axe's sleeve or the "monster slayer" Chuck's looking for to end Axe's dominance once and for all. Meanwhile, Wendy (Siff) reevaluates her past allegiances and begins forging some new and powerful team-ups of her own, the kind that will raise Chuck and Axe's eyebrows (and tension levels).

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Mafia, and more. Joining the cast during the fifth season were Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles- with Stoll being upped to a series regular with the sixth season.