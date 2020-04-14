Billy Gunn Returns to Action on AEW Dark Tonight Against Shawn Spears

Legendary wrestler Billy Gunn, known by many nicknames including "Bad-Ass" Billy Gunn, "Mr. Ass," and "The Ass Man," will return to in-ring action tonight on AEW Dark. Gunn will face off against Shawn Spears on the show, as revealed by the AEW Twitter account. AEW Dark airs on AEW's YouTube channel on Tuesdays and usually features matches recorded during the previous week's Dynamite. However, due to state-wide shutdowns, AEW filmed weeks' worth of matches and has been dispersing them across their various shows as needed, bolstered by promos and other video recorded by wrestlers at home.

The Legend of Billy Gunn is An Interesting One

With a career beginning in the 1980s, the 56-year-old Gunn first gained renown when he debuted member of the WWF Tag Team, The Smoking Guns, in 1993. In his WWE career, Gunn would go on to win the tag team championships eleven times and be featured as a member of the New Age Outlaws with "The Road Dogg" Jesse James, a part of Degeneration-X, as well as part of the controversial tag-team Billy and Chuck with Chuck Palumbo. He also had a singles run in WWE, winning the King of the Ring and Intercontinental Championship, and a run in TNA with the Voodoo Kin Mafia. Gunn, who also served as a trainer on WWE Tough Enough, is a WWE Hall-of-Famer.

Gunn signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has wrestled a few matches since then. His size and star power lend legitimacy to anyone he's in the ring with. Gunn has recently been featured in the "audience" of AEW episodes taped in Georgia, along with his son, Austin Gunn. The pair have teamed up for several matches in AEW. Gunn has frequently been mistaken for Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, but I'm told they are actually two different people.

Looking at That Ol' Shawn Spears Luck

Spears, for his part, has been searching for a tag team partner. Spears, who wrestled as Tye Dillinger in WWE before coming to AEW, had a promising start in the company with a feud against Cody Rhodes, but soon found himself losing prominence despite a pairing with wrestling legend Tully Blanchard as manager. The coronavirus pandemic has been an unexpected boon for Spears. As a result of the pandemic, AEW has had to switch its live events to prerecorded matches dispersed throughout a month's worth of shows and using whichever wrestlers were most available. Spears was one of those wrestlers available for the Georgia tapings, and, as a result, he's been featured prominently for several weeks and is set to appear on both Dark and Dynamite this week.