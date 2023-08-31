Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, billy gunn, recaps, The Acclaimed, wrestling

Billy Gunn Stabs WWE in Back with New Hot Pink Championship Belts

Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed disrespect wrestling with hot pink belts, neither the colors of Raw nor Smackdown! Plus, Tony Khan may be at the root of The Chadster's wife's emoji betrayal! 😡🙄💔

The Chadster's here today with some infuriating wrestling news, and he's not going to sugarcoat it for you: Daddy Ass (AKA Billy Gunn) and The Acclaimed had the absolute audacity to unveil some brand new hot pink AEW Trios Championship belts on AEW Dynamite last night, and now they're vowing to defend them at All Out. 😡😡😡

Daddy Ass, the former Billy Gunn of WWE fame- if The Chadster dare mention such a distinguished past- strutted out with The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to a captive audience in Chicago. 🙄 Daddy Ass, with his taunting smirk, announced his return and boasted about winning the Trios titles at Wembley in front of 80,000 people! The All In crowds were probably just fans deceived by AEW tactics into buying tickets to an event they thought would feature real wrestling, like WWE. 💔💔💔

But Gunn and his makeshift sons weren't finished! 💔💔💔 They claimed this as a victory for the "House of Ass" and proclaimed a new era for the trios division. Then- then, they had the nerve to reveal a hot pink makeover for the Trios Championship belts. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Belts should only be normal colors, like black, white, and Smackdown Blue and Raw Red. 😢😢😢

This is the ultimate betrayal. It's as though Billy Gunn has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, squandering all the well-earned WWE clout on elevating AEW talents! Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed certainly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Still, they're vowing to defend these shiny new hot pink titles on Saturday night's Collision. 😡😡😡

In the middle of all this AEW treachery, something caught The Chadster's eye. There was Keighleyanne, his one and only, snickering at her phone while firing off emojis to that guy Gary. Not just any emojis, scissoring emojis! ✂️✂️ Now, The Chadster isn't one to spy, but the sight piqued his curiosity. Looking over Keighleyanne's shoulder, The Chadster was shocked to find she'd been receiving the same emojis back from that guy Gary. Could this be collusion with Tony Khan? Auughh man! So unfair! 💔💔💔

Distraught, The Chadster confronted his wife about the sudden avalanche of scissoring emojis, asking her if this had anything to do with AEW's shocking announcement. But instead of consoling The Chadster, Keighleyanne accused him of violating her privacy by checking her phone. She even had the nerve to ignore how Tony Khan might be manipulating her into this apparent emoji conspiracy. The Chadster can't help but feel that this was all part of Tony's plan to draw more attention away from the WWE.

But the intrigue didn't stop there. After Keighleyanne drifted off to sleep, The Chadster couldn't resist one more peek at her phone. What he found was pure spite – more scissoring emojis! They just kept on coming, as if to purposely infuriate him. Yet, despite all these personal attacks, it's Tony Khan who's obsessed with The Chadster. 😠😠😠

Thinking back on these turn of events, the whole thing is a clear smear campaign against The Chadster and the entire wrestling world that WWE has so bravely championed. Why should hot pink belts and an absurd 'House of Ass' be the heralds of a 'new era' in the trios division when WWE has been building exceptional storylines for years now? We'll see how this stunt turns out for them at Collision 👎👎👎

In conclusion, AEW Dynamite's mishandling of The Trios Championship belts has left The Chadster cheesed off. But, don't worry fellow wrestling fans, we've seen worse from Tony Khan and his AEW. We can weather this storm, as long as we stick to the truth; remember, The Chadster just happens to be one of the few unbiased journalists in wrestling, always giving it to you straight with no chaser. 🍻🍻🍻

On that note, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger- The Chadster hopes you're holding up well under the torment Tony Khan dispenses for our commitment to objective journalism. 💔💔💔 You're not alone.

Until next time, true wrestling fans. Keep holding on to what's real in the wrestling world. ✌️✌️✌️

