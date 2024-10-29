Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Billy on the Street, donald trump, kamala harris, will ferrell

Billy on the Street: Eichner, Ferrell Are "Loud White Men for Kamala"

Billy on the Street is back, with Billy Eichner and Will Ferrell asking the questions that matter - like about having sex with a Trump voter.

With only a week to go until U.S. voters choose between Vice-President Kamala Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump, it's time for the big guns to step up. That meant Billy Eichner grabbing his mic, a comfortable pair of shoes, and Will Ferrell before hitting the streets once again for another chapter of Billy on the Street. Sporting t-shirts that they better start selling soon that read "Loud White Men for Kamala," Eichner and Ferrell hit the streets to see how many people would have sex with a Trump voter if they're all set to vote on November 5th or if they voted already, what they think of Ferrell's filmography, and much more. The be

Done in partnership with Vote Save America, Swing Left, and other contributors, here's a look at Eichner and Ferrell in a special Election 2024 edition of Billy on the Street:

Billy on the Street has Eichner take to the streets of New York to ask pedestrians questions about pop culture, usually using recurring games like "For A Dollar" and "Quizzed in the Face" and sometimes accompanied by a celebrity guest. Some past celebrity guests have included: Tina Fey (30 Rock), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express), Will Ferrell (The Other Guys), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Created and executive-produced by Eichner through the comedy website Funny or Die, Billy on the Street aired its first three seasons on Fuse from 2011-2014. The series moved to truTV in 2015 for its fourth and fifth seasons, ending its run in 2017 (but finding new life on digital platforms before going into hibernation in 2019). The series would go on to be nominated in 2017 for the Emmy for Best Variety-Sketch Series for the Hamm episode:

In an interview with Vanity Fair from a few years back, Eichner alluded to the idea that Billy on the Street was an evolving thing and that some type of change was inevitable. "My gut tells me that 'Billy on the Street' has always been a bit of an evolving animal," he told the publication. "It started off in segments in my live show, then became segments online, then became a long-form show on one network, then moved to another network, but still had pieces going viral all the time . . . I want to meet my fans where they are, so it's certainly not going away. I would hate for it to go away. I don't know if it's going to take up as much space in my brain as it used to, as much time in my schedule as it used to, but I think it will continue to be a part of my life, and I just have to weave it into all of the other things I'm trying to do."

