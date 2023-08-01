Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged:

Blade Runner 2099 Series Eyeing October Filming in Northern Ireland?

Based on an updated Production List that hit this week, it appears that Amazon's Blade Runner 2099 is eyeing doing some filming in October.

The last time we checked in to see how things were going, it was the end of May, and reports at that time were that Amazon's upcoming Prime Video live-action limited series Blade Runner 2099 may see its production at Northern Ireland's Belfast Harbour Studios delayed until Spring 2024 due to the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike. Northern Ireland Screen noted, "Northern Ireland Screen confirmed 'Blade Runner 2099' has been delayed. Northern Ireland Screen is extremely disappointed that 'Blade Runner 2099' is not going ahead at this time due to the ongoing writers' strike. The project has been prepping on the ground in Belfast for many months now. The WGA strike has been halting production all over the world, and we hope a fair deal is reached soon so [the] crew can get back to work." Since that time, matters have only gotten worse, as SAG-AFTRA also went on strike against the AMPTP – with both unions seeking fair & respectful new agreements. But according to a Production List update that found its way in front of our faces, it appears that some filming may be going on beginning October 2nd, with "Northern Ireland" listed as the location.

While it might seem surprising considering the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, it's quite possible (much like what FX Networks & Noah Hawley are doing with their "Alien" series) that filming involving international actors who aren't SAF-AFTRA-affiliated could be in play. In addition, there could also be location/environment filming that could take place. And let's not rule out the possibility that the production notice wasn't pulled – though the last update is registered to have taken place on July 31. Yup. Yesterday. Here's a look:

Jeremy Podeswa (pilot director), Ridley Scott, showrunner Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson are executive-producing the series along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Ben Roberts, and Cynthia Yorkin, as well as Scott Free Productions' David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett. Tom Spezialy has joined the writers' room and will also serve as an executive producer on the limited series.

"We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for 'Blade Runner' 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner," Kosove & Johnson shared when news of the series heading to Amazon's Prime Video was first announced in September 2022.

