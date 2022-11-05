Bluey Rules! New Balloon Debuts at 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Australia is sending over their globally popular blue heeler from Bluey as a new balloon to travel the route of the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The giant balloon, which was specially created for the event, is a staggering 51 feet long, 37 feet wide, and 52 feet tall.

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her dad, mum and four-year-old little sister, Bingo. Hand-painted by a team of artists using approximately 50 gallons of blue paint, the Bluey balloon will float above an audience of 3.5 million spectators and 50 million viewers across the USA on Thursday 24th November, in the world-famous Parade.

"As one of the most popular characters in children's entertainment today, we could not be more excited to welcome Bluey, all the way from Australia, to the 96th Macy's Parade line-up," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Millions of families will be thrilled to see Bluey celebrate her first New York Thanksgiving as she soars above the streets of Manhattan on Parade Day."

"Being part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a true highlight for Bluey," said Rebecca Glashow, Chief Executive Officer, Global Distribution, BBC Studios. "This iconic event has long been an important part of the holiday season for kids and families across the U.S. We couldn't be more excited that Bluey will be there to join this year's celebration in New York City." Other balloons in the lineup for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include the main character from the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid book series, Stuart the Minion, Astronaut Snoopy, Goku, a Funko-Pop! style of Grogu, Pikachu & Eevee in a sled, the Pillsbury Doughboy, and many others. If you're anything like me, after the parade, you'll be watching the National Dog Show and slightly judging the looks of innocent dogs. In any case, tune in to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24th, beginning at 9 AM on NBC and streaming on Peacock.