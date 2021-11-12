Boba Fett Steals Spotlight in Disney+ "Under the Helmet" Special

With Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison & Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett set to hit streaming screens on December 29th, the streaming service had released a Boba Fett special in honor of Disney+ Day. Titled Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, the featurette looks to celebrate the origins and legacy of the legendary fan-favorite anti-hero bounty hunter. Along with the teaser below, we also have some new key art to check out here:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, now streaming on Disney+:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett hitting Disney+ on December 29th:

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.