Bob's Burgers: 5 Favorite Eps of Bob Belcher Being The Big Boss

In FOX's Bob's Burgers, Bob Belcher often shines, especially in his commentary, in each episode of Bob's Burgers, but there are a few select ones that remind me of why I love his character so much. From being an incredible dad to Tina, Louise, and Gene to a caring and loving partner to Linda, his actions and development speak for themselves. As always, it's hard to pick amongst the many episodes divided throughout the multiple seasons that have already aired, but I managed to do it.

Below are five episodes that either center around Bob or involve him heavily in a storyline that's more an ensemble:

"Sheesh! Cab, Bob?" Season 1 Episode 6: Right out of the gate, this episode of Bob's Burgers showed both the dedication to parenthood and the pure presence that is Bob as an ally of a community often not included. Driving a cab to help pay for a birthday party, mustache chaos, and meeting new people are all a part of the fun.

"Burgerboss" Season 2 Episode 4: As someone who can get competitive from time to time, this episode is something I can relate to. Bob becomes obsessed with beating an offensive name by Jimmy Pesto that holds the title of number one on an arcade-style game. The result becomes a hilarious mix of yacht club misinformation and drug-fueled arcade gaming.

"The Equestranauts" Season 4 Episode 17: Based on previous episodes, Bob Belcher would do most anything for his kids. Bob's Burgers takes this dedication to task when Bob goes undercover as a fan of The Equestranauts show loved by Tina in order to get her toy horse returned to her. An odd and hilarious half-hour, this one makes me laugh every time I watch it.

"Glued, Where's My Bob?" Season 6 Episode 19: Bob tries very hard to show off his burger skills and make the restaurant work from season to season. In this episode, a magazine wishes to interview Bob on his cooking and his business. Sad events occur, mixed with incredible laughter, as Bob finds himself the victim of getting his behind stuck on the restaurant toilet just before the interviewer is set to arrive.

"Boys Just Wanna Have Fungus" Season 10 Episode 2: Often father and son outings in TV shows or on animation are filled with toxic examples of masculinity or are just straight-up emotionally wrecking. Bob's Burgers turns expectations around with a trip by Bob and Gene to do something unique- mushroom-gathering. There's an expanse of what defines the masculine in a person that this episode gets right.