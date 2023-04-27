Bob's Burgers Season 13 Eps. 18 & 19 Review: Sewing & Crustaceans The More Store calls to the Belcher family and wrestling gets nautical in the latest episodes of FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 13.

FOX TV's Bob's Burgers explored the depths of The More Store and went under the sea with some wrestling matches in the latest episodes of season 13. In "Gift Card or Buy Trying," when a customer leaves a $100 gift card as a tip, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), and the kids go on a $20-each shopping spree. In "Crab-solutely Fabulous," The kids become a part of a crustacean-themed wrestling show. Meanwhile, Linda tries to form a 21-day habit. If you're looking to catch up on episodes, be warned there are potential spoilers ahead for episodes 18 and 19.

Bob's Burgers "Gift Card or Buy Trying"

Bob's Burgers started this episode with a fantastic concept. The Belcher family split the amount on a gift card to The More Store; something left to them at the restaurant as a tip on a bill. Linda joining in on the chant with the kids to convince Bob to accept splitting the amount was a great add-on. I got excited for this episode initially because whenever the family goes to a big store or mall it can be a hilarious amount of chaos and confusion. There was so much to love about this episode, but it felt blocked by one plot point, Gene (Eugene Mirman). I love a chaotic Gene Belcher, but his scenes felt more annoying than funny or worthwhile.

What ended up missing a lot was the focus on Bob himself. Linda's scenes were fantastic, and I couldn't get over the sewing machine being voiced by Tim Gunn. I was excited to connect with the story because I've felt that excitement when you've got the funds and go to a nice big Target or Ikea. But things felt messy at a certain point. I can understand that younger siblings will be annoying, but Gene and Louise (Kristen Schaal) felt off during this episode. Louise will often mess with Tina (Dan Mintz) and her family, but I would expect more hijinks or creativity than just simply pestering them for the funds. I adored moments like Tina finding that Boyz4Now DVD box set of the band's concert, but those were often cut short by a back-and-forth focus between Gene's quest to avoid a former friend and everything else.

Bob's Burgers has crafted some great witty moments for Bob in this episode, but I wish there was more or that he and Linda had some moments together. The potential in a very neurodivergent-coded family going shopping together excited about hobbies or new hyper-fixations is all there. Sadly, I don't think this episode fulfilled what could have been. Instead, it was an average viewing experience that was exciting in some parts yet skippable for others. The ending was heartfelt, and for that reason, it gets a better score in my book.

Bob's Burgers "Crab-Solutely Fabulous"

Bob's Burgers went into some great creative territory with this wrestling-centered episode. My partner has loved and viewed things similar to the Crustacean Nation Wrestling Foundation depicted in this episode. The similarity to Kaiju Big Battle was awesome to see. The costumes and details in this episode for the other wrestlers were a favorite part for me, and I do wish we got more interactions with them and the Belcher kids. I loved the idea of the kids getting involved in something like this, but at a certain point, I got slightly bored with the montage of them wrestling.

The names created in the episode, like Teddy (Larry Murphy) the Sinister Sea Sponge, SpongeBoobs Square Bra, and Barbaric Radioactive Baby Sea Cucumbers, were a lot of fun. Bob's Burgers has moments of creative genius based on many details and puns in this episode, but they didn't help push this story to its full potential.

Witnessing random minor characters like Edith (Murphy) at the wrestling events was a great surprise that I hope we see more of. Some randomness in the series is great, but other times it can become just confusing. An example of this came from Linda's attempts to develop healthy habits in this episode. There wasn't a clear understanding of why she began her fixation on maintaining habits at the beginning of the episode. By the time the end of the episode approached, whatever was going on with her didn't matter that much. I love a good Linda obsession, but more information on why she even started this would have been fantastic. It could have easily connected further with the kids or her own development, yet it didn't. It was a fun watch, but like the previous episode, it missed out on the potential in some of the adult characters.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger Of The Day:

"Are We Not Pens? We Are Stylo French Pens"

"A Room With a Cue: Billiards Supplies"

"So You Think You Got Ants"

"Critter-ion Collection"

Episode 18 Burger of the Day – not completely visible

"The Chive Easy Peas-es Burger"

One not completely visible in episode 19

"The Brussel-Mania Burger"