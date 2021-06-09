Bob's Burgers & Sub Pop Records Share Album Vol. 2 Tracklist, Details

Get your butts ready! Bob's Burgers and Sub Pop Records have released details on the upcoming second full album from the hit adult animation and its 90 songs of pure fun. The full list of songs with titles, seen below, has fans traveling through some favorite moments and episodes for their favorite characters of Bob's Burgers. The songs chosen range from Seasons 7 through 9. Sub Pop Records has the album available for pre-order on their website ahead of the August 20threlease date. The iconic and recognizable voices of the Belcher family and some memorable recurring guest stars can all be heard, from Tiffany Haddish to Todrick Hall.

The Bob's Burgers Music Album Vo. 2 Tracklisting

1. Not the Forgiving Type

2. That Fortress Is the Worstest (Bakaneko)

3. That Fortress Is the Worstest (Akkoro Kamui)

4. That Fortress Is the Worstest (Mizuchi and Dodomeki)

5. Nobody's Getting In

6. The Forgiving Type

7. Flu-ouise

8. Beyond the Sea

9. Witchy Witchy

10. Here Comes the Meat Plane

11. The Briefest of Glances

12. You've Got the Guts

13. You Can't Spell Christmas Without Us

14. Watching You From a Distant Place

15. Sky Kiss (Intro)

16. Sky Kiss (Extended)

17. Cat Trainin'

18. Chunky Blast Offs

19. Dad-chelor Party

20. Tuscaloosa Twister

21. Meat Man

22. Street Life

23. Winthorpe Manor

24. Attention Humans of America

25. General Inzanity Intro

26. Let My People Rock (Part 1)

27. Fortress of Inzanity

28. Let My People Rock (Part 2)

29. Roll a Rock to Rock and Roll

30. Don't Rock In, Rock Out (Bonus Track)

31. (I've Had) The Time of My Life

32. Mombo

33. I Sure Would Like a Mom

34. Hot Pants Rain Dance

35. I Want to Take You Higher

36. Sexy Little Tiger

37. Playdates

38. Who's a Fun Mom on Halloween

39. Bad at Being a Nun (Extended)

40. Give It to Teddy

41. Christmas of My Dreams

42. Teddy's Bleaken Story

43. The Bleaken

44. Art Song

45. O Christmas Tree

46. The Bleaken Reprise

47. Do You Hear What I Hear?

48. Twinkly Lights

49. Girl Power Jam

50. Ga Ga

51. Makin' It bHand

52. BFOT on the Kiss Spot

53. See Something Sing Something

54. Sleepovers

55. Best Couple Friends

56. Weasel Weasel

57. Happy Birthday We Forgot

58. Sugar Cookies

59. Bat out of Hell

60. Mommies Are the Best

61. Burobu

62. This Wedding Is My Warzone

63. Napkining

64. Gumboy

65. Friend Zone

66. Hate the Way I Love You

67. No Pants in Space

68. The Right Number of Boys

69. Wheelie Mammoth

70. Quarter Assin

71. Business Monster

72. Trick or Treat, Sticky Sweets

73. None of Your Business

74. Let's Swap Eyes so We Can Empathize

75. Radar Love

76. Saving the Bird

77. Alone

78. Rollin With Me

79. Doot Doo I Love You

80. Snowballs and Sledding

81. Hey Ange

82. Bruce the Goose

83. Pesto in My Pants

84. Nothing Makes Me Happy

85. Nothing Makes Me Happier

86. How Many Sandwiches Can You Name?

87. Bioluminescence

88. Puppet Battle

89. Regular Fries (Cruel To Be Kind)

90. CAKE

The deluxe edition of the Bob's Burgers record looks amazing, from the sticker packs to the music sheets available for fans wishing to play their favorite songs themselves. The album itself will be released as a 2-CD set, a 3-LP regular version, and a 3-LP deluxe limited-edition boxset, double cassettes, and streaming platforms. Most of these songs will be available later this summer to stream for the first time ever.

Some of my favorites, such as all the songs from the "Flu-oise" episode, are included in this 90 song anthem of love for Bob's Burgers fans. The art and flow of the songs are not only some great background music for the day but most require you to simply get up and dance…ya gotta. According to Sub Pop Records, "Deluxe limited-edition triple vinyl LP deluxe box set pressed on colored vinyl in a book-style jacket with die-cut pages shaped liked burger fixings, a hardbound lyric book with original Bob's Burgers artwork, a sheet music book, colorforms with background scenes, original posters, and more."

After listening to song after song, from quick melodies to full covers (often including the fantastic & hilarious harmony of H. Jon Benjamin and/or Larry Murphy), the Bob's Burgers fan heart is full. It serves as a fantastic trip down memory lane. It definitely excites me for what's to come next and has me excited and hopeful for a third volume in the future. The summer may be intense, in some places hotter & annoyingly more humid than others, but a Bob's Burgers song like "Hot Pants Rain Dance" sounds like a perfect end to it in August.

