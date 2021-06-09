Bob's Burgers & Sub Pop Records Share Album Vol. 2 Tracklist, Details
Get your butts ready! Bob's Burgers and Sub Pop Records have released details on the upcoming second full album from the hit adult animation and its 90 songs of pure fun. The full list of songs with titles, seen below, has fans traveling through some favorite moments and episodes for their favorite characters of Bob's Burgers. The songs chosen range from Seasons 7 through 9. Sub Pop Records has the album available for pre-order on their website ahead of the August 20threlease date. The iconic and recognizable voices of the Belcher family and some memorable recurring guest stars can all be heard, from Tiffany Haddish to Todrick Hall.
The Bob's Burgers Music Album Vo. 2 Tracklisting
1. Not the Forgiving Type
2. That Fortress Is the Worstest (Bakaneko)
3. That Fortress Is the Worstest (Akkoro Kamui)
4. That Fortress Is the Worstest (Mizuchi and Dodomeki)
5. Nobody's Getting In
6. The Forgiving Type
7. Flu-ouise
8. Beyond the Sea
9. Witchy Witchy
10. Here Comes the Meat Plane
11. The Briefest of Glances
12. You've Got the Guts
13. You Can't Spell Christmas Without Us
14. Watching You From a Distant Place
15. Sky Kiss (Intro)
16. Sky Kiss (Extended)
17. Cat Trainin'
18. Chunky Blast Offs
19. Dad-chelor Party
20. Tuscaloosa Twister
21. Meat Man
22. Street Life
23. Winthorpe Manor
24. Attention Humans of America
25. General Inzanity Intro
26. Let My People Rock (Part 1)
27. Fortress of Inzanity
28. Let My People Rock (Part 2)
29. Roll a Rock to Rock and Roll
30. Don't Rock In, Rock Out (Bonus Track)
31. (I've Had) The Time of My Life
32. Mombo
33. I Sure Would Like a Mom
34. Hot Pants Rain Dance
35. I Want to Take You Higher
36. Sexy Little Tiger
37. Playdates
38. Who's a Fun Mom on Halloween
39. Bad at Being a Nun (Extended)
40. Give It to Teddy
41. Christmas of My Dreams
42. Teddy's Bleaken Story
43. The Bleaken
44. Art Song
45. O Christmas Tree
46. The Bleaken Reprise
47. Do You Hear What I Hear?
48. Twinkly Lights
49. Girl Power Jam
50. Ga Ga
51. Makin' It bHand
52. BFOT on the Kiss Spot
53. See Something Sing Something
54. Sleepovers
55. Best Couple Friends
56. Weasel Weasel
57. Happy Birthday We Forgot
58. Sugar Cookies
59. Bat out of Hell
60. Mommies Are the Best
61. Burobu
62. This Wedding Is My Warzone
63. Napkining
64. Gumboy
65. Friend Zone
66. Hate the Way I Love You
67. No Pants in Space
68. The Right Number of Boys
69. Wheelie Mammoth
70. Quarter Assin
71. Business Monster
72. Trick or Treat, Sticky Sweets
73. None of Your Business
74. Let's Swap Eyes so We Can Empathize
75. Radar Love
76. Saving the Bird
77. Alone
78. Rollin With Me
79. Doot Doo I Love You
80. Snowballs and Sledding
81. Hey Ange
82. Bruce the Goose
83. Pesto in My Pants
84. Nothing Makes Me Happy
85. Nothing Makes Me Happier
86. How Many Sandwiches Can You Name?
87. Bioluminescence
88. Puppet Battle
89. Regular Fries (Cruel To Be Kind)
90. CAKE
The deluxe edition of the Bob's Burgers record looks amazing, from the sticker packs to the music sheets available for fans wishing to play their favorite songs themselves. The album itself will be released as a 2-CD set, a 3-LP regular version, and a 3-LP deluxe limited-edition boxset, double cassettes, and streaming platforms. Most of these songs will be available later this summer to stream for the first time ever.
Some of my favorites, such as all the songs from the "Flu-oise" episode, are included in this 90 song anthem of love for Bob's Burgers fans. The art and flow of the songs are not only some great background music for the day but most require you to simply get up and dance…ya gotta. According to Sub Pop Records, "Deluxe limited-edition triple vinyl LP deluxe box set pressed on colored vinyl in a book-style jacket with die-cut pages shaped liked burger fixings, a hardbound lyric book with original Bob's Burgers artwork, a sheet music book, colorforms with background scenes, original posters, and more."
After listening to song after song, from quick melodies to full covers (often including the fantastic & hilarious harmony of H. Jon Benjamin and/or Larry Murphy), the Bob's Burgers fan heart is full. It serves as a fantastic trip down memory lane. It definitely excites me for what's to come next and has me excited and hopeful for a third volume in the future. The summer may be intense, in some places hotter & annoyingly more humid than others, but a Bob's Burgers song like "Hot Pants Rain Dance" sounds like a perfect end to it in August.
