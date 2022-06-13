Boo, Bitch: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Lana Condor Series

So for Lana Condor's (To All The Boys I've Loved Before) Erica Vu, it's a good news/bad news situation. The good news? Erica has decided to not let the rest of her senior year go by, deciding over the course of one night to embrace life to its fullest. The bad news? Erica didn't wake up the next morning with a hangover… she woke up as a ghost (we'll take the hangover). That's the premise behind Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich's (On My Block, Awkward) eight-episode supernatural comedy series Boo, Bitch. Premiering on July 8, the series also stars Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Jason Genao. And now we have a better look at what viewers can expect with the release of the official trailer. But first, take a minute to meet the cast in the following preview images:

With the series set to haunt streaming screens on July 8th, here's a look at the official trailer for Boo, Bitch:

Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who's lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she's a motherf*%king ghost.

Writers Ehrlich and Iungerich's take on the series stems from an original script optioned from co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Ehrlich and Iungerich serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Condor, Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), Blake Goza (The Escort), and Jamie Dooner (On My Block). Schauer and Soltysiak will co-executive produce.