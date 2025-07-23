Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: booster gold

Booster Gold: "Our Flag Means Death's" David Jenkins Writing Pilot

Reports are that "Our Flag Means Death" creator David Jenkins has been tapped to write the pilot for DC Studios' Booster Gold.

One of the favorite projects that was announced by DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran when they were first rolling out their plans for their DCU was a planned live-action series take on legendary comic book writer and artist Dan Jurgens's Mike Carter, aka Booster Gold. After updates on how things were progressing from Gunn at the end of 2024 and Safran earlier this year (more on that below), we have some good news to pass along. Deadline Hollywood reports that Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins is attached to write the pilot, with plans to have Jenkins serve as showrunner if the pilot is given a series order.

While checking in with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast back in December 2024, Gunn touched on the status of the live-action series. After noting what a big fan he was of the original comics run, Horowitz asked for an update and about the rumors that Kumail Nanjiani had been cast in the role. "I mean, we're not quite there yet in terms of 'Booster Gold,'" Gunn explained, noting that scripts "aren't quite where I want them to be." From there, Gunn reiterated DC Studios' philosophy that filming on a project won't move ahead until there are scripts locked in. In addition, he pushed back on anyone who thinks he's micro-managing every project, but he does need to "feel it in his heart" that a project is ready to move forward.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Safran shared that it came down to waiting for a showrunner: "We love Booster Gold. There was a particular showrunner/creator we were waiting on who expressed interest. We waited a really long time; ultimately, he fell out of love. We pivoted. It's still one that's important to us. It's moving forward with somebody else."

