Bosch: Legacy Final Season: Maddie, Harry Discuss Dockweiler's Death

The third and final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy kicks off on Thursday - here's a look!

In less than 24 hours, the third and final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy kicks off with its first four chapters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

That brings us to a clip that was released on Wednesday evening, as Maddie and Harry discuss the "cop gossip" surrounding the Kurt Dockweiler case – and if Harry was involved in Dockweiler's death. It's a great moment that does a nice job of showing how Harry and Maddie balance their personal and professional dynamics. Following the preview below, we also have a rundown of the rest of the cast and a look back at Welliver's nine-season, two-series run as Harry Bosch.

Based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the final season sees Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz also being joined by Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity), Jeremy Glazer (Patrick Currey), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Perry Lopez). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

