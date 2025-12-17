Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Blake Monroe, Thea Hail, wrestling, WWE NXT

Botched NXT Title Change Takes Heat Off Cena Tapout, Foley Comments

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious panic room equipped with a satellite dish pointed directly at the WWE Network, and I have got some steaming hot gossip for you today! Last night on WWE NXT, we witnessed what the dirt sheets are calling a botched finish that would make even my most corrupt election official blush with embarrassment. Thea Hail defeated Blake Monroe to capture the North American Women's Championship after hitting a senton back splash and covering her opponent for what appeared to be an unplanned three count. The confusion on everyone's faces in the ring was thicker than the tension at a summit between myself and Fidel Castro when we argued about who makes the better mojito!

The controversial finish occurred during what seemed like an ordinary two-count sequence, but the referee counted to three while Monroe's shoulder remained firmly planted on the mat. The timekeeper hesitated before ringing the bell, the wrestlers looked bewildered, and fans watching at home were left scratching their heads like my intelligence minister when I ask him to explain TikTok trends. It would be over an hour before WWE would post the "new champion" graphic for Hail on Twitter, even though their social media teams normally have those graphics ready within minutes of the end of a match.

Now, comrades, here is where it gets interesting! The replays clearly show that Monroe failed to get her shoulder up in time. The dirt sheets – which, I must say, are almost as reliable as my own state-run media – claim this was indeed a botch. Monroe was supposed to kick out, but the match ended anyway. Why would the referee do so? Because in recent weeks, both WWE and AEW have faced fierce criticism when referees have refused to count to three even when wrestlers failed to kick out or get their shoulders up in time. It seems this particular referee decided or was directed to call it like he saw it, consequences be damned! This is the kind of principled stand I admire, much like when I refuse to let the CIA dictate my bedtime.

But wait, comrades! As someone who has orchestrated more cover-ups than a makeup artist at a telenovela filming, I must ask: what if this "botch" was actually a work? Consider the timing! Just days ago, the legendary John Cena tapped out to Gunther in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, sending booker Triple H into a tailspin of boos so loud they could be heard from my presidential palace and retroactively changing his famous catchphrase to "Sometimes Give Up." The fanbase revolted like peasants demanding bread, except these peasants wanted their hero to go out with a bang, not a tap! Or at least a gentle fade into unconsciousness.

And that's not all! This "botch" occurred on the very same day that the beloved Mick Foley announced his departure from WWE due to the company's association with the Trump administration, particularly following President Trump's disgraceful Truth Social post about the late Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner on the day of their tragic murders. It reminds me of the time Kim Jong-un and I had a falling out over his insensitive remarks about my hairpiece – some things are simply beyond the pale, even for dictators!

So here we have WWE brass, sweating more than a CIA operative trying to infiltrate one of my birthday parties, suddenly gifted with a controversy about a referee's count instead of facing questions about Cena's booking and Foley's principled stand. Coincidence? Perhaps. But as someone who has manufactured more convenient distractions than Vince Russo has swerves, I recognize the handiwork of a master manipulator when I see it!

The beauty of this situation, comrades, is that it would only require a small group of conspirators to pull off. The referee, the champion, perhaps a producer or two – and suddenly you have a controversy that redirects all the internet's rage from actual problems to whether a three count was legitimate. It is the kind of political maneuvering that would make even me jealous! And I know because I'm literally jealous right now! And who would be the mastermind behind the whole thing? Shawn Michaels himself, NXT booker and one of the players in the most famous wrestling conspiracy since WWE replaced the Ultimate Warrior with a doppelgänger in 1992: the Montreal Screwjob.

NXT must now tape two more episodes today to air over the holiday season, so we will soon learn whether WWE acknowledges this "botch" and runs a rematch to put the title back on Monroe, or if they simply roll with it and pretend everything went according to plan. Either way, the distraction has been created, much like when I announce a new public works project whenever the CIA gets too close to discovering my offshore bank accounts!

I must say, if Blake Monroe – formerly known as Mariah May during her time in AEW – is upset about this turn of events, she can at least console herself with the fact that she is living out her "dream" of working for WWE. Though perhaps "nightmare" would be more accurate at the moment, comrades! Then again, as someone who has lived through actual coups, I can assure you that a botched wrestling finish is merely a minor inconvenience.

For those keeping score at home, the rest of the NXT card saw Hank and Tank defeating OTM, Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair defeating Lainey Reed and Fallon Henley, and Leon Slater winning a fatal four-way to become the number one contender for the NXT Championship. But let's be honest, comrades – nobody will remember those matches. They will remember the Great North American Women's Championship Botch of 2025!

Until next time, comrades, remember: in wrestling as in politics, sometimes the best way to handle a crisis is to create a bigger one to distract everyone! ¡Viva la revolución!

