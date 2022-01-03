Brandon Routh Really Likes Tom Welling; Talks Meeting Smallville Star

If there's one thing we can definitely say about the DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Rookie actor, it's that Brandon Routh is a pretty damn good interview. Over the course of his most recent visit to Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, he covered a wide range of topics. From his thoughts on returning to The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow after a less-than-smooth departure to what it was like reprising Ray Palmer aka The Atom for The Flash "Armageddon." He also explained how The CW's Arrowverse mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" helped Routh heal some emotional wounds & scars leftover from 2006's Superman Returns. And outside of the DCU, he also discussed how Nathan Fillion factored into his getting a role on ABC's The Rookie and why his run on the series made him appreciate the importance of playing against type to tackle challenging roles. But this time around, we head back to the DCU as Rosenbaum tries to get to the bottom of whether or not Routh and Rosenbaum's Smallville co-star Tom Welling had some issues with each other over both of them playing The Man of Steel.

And this is where we give the host a ton of credit as an interviewer who knows how to use his experience in his other career to his podcasting advantage. Because Rosenbaum used his conversation with Welling when Welling told him that he thought Routh didn't like him as a perfect opening for Routh to not only address the issue but also share an anecdote about the first time he and Welling met. First, when it comes to the former Routh makes it clear: "I really like Tom," citing the past runs together they've had at conventions over the years as a way they had to get to know one another. And then (in what would normally be "wacky sitcom fashion"), Routh explains why he thought Welling didn't like him after their "interesting" first meeting at a Nike promo event back when Routh was first announced for Superman Returns. You can check out the full story in the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Did BRANDON ROUTH and TOM WELLING Feel a Type of Way About Both Playing SUPERMAN?! #insideofyou (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9ch6YjJQIQ)

In the first clip from the Smallville actors' most recent podcast quality time, Welling explains that he was sold on the series being much more of an ensemble, what he learned from working with Amy Brenneman on Judging Amy, how the cameras never really impacted him, and the importance of feedback from his co-stars and creative team. Following that, Welling reveals the "awesome" & "cool" moment for him from the pilot episode. From there, Welling reveals that "most days" he felt like pulling his car off onto the side of the road on his way to work because he was so tired of needing to always be there as the lead (with Rosenbaum revealing that the cast finally pushed for Welling to get car service). The clip wraps up with Welling sharing a story of being pulled over & taught an important lesson, and (something we can appreciate) the importance of naps:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TOM WELLING On How He Was Sold SMALLVILLE & What It Became #insideofyou #smallville (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNd1bLwv77M&t=25s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What Sent TOM WELLING Over the Edge Filming SMALLVILLE? #insideofyou #smallville (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8I5KQKMaGQ)

And for a look at the full interview, check out the episode below: