Braun Strowman Reportedly Returning To WWE This Coming Week

We have seen rumors abound this past week that certain WWE officials were pushing for the company to bring back former Universal Champion and current Control Your Narrative star Braun Strowman and now it appears as if those rumors have come to fruition.

PWInsider is reporting this morning that Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) has indeed re-signed with WWE and will be back on TV as soon as this Monday night's WWE Raw. The report states, "Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has learned. Multiple WWE sources confirmed this morning Strowman will be at this Monday's Raw in Kansas City."

So there you have it, folks. It appears the "Monster Among Men" will be invading WWE once again, and we can assume ambulances at arenas across the country are quaking in fear at this news. Strowman should be able to jump right into things without too much ring rust, as he's remained active enough in the industry, and if you've seen him lately, the dude is in incredible shape and looks even better than he did when he last appeared on WWE television.

Braun Strowman initially signed with WWE back in 2013, coming from a competitive powerlifting background. He debuted as Strowman in 2015 as a part of The Wyatt Family before breaking out as a solo star the next year. His WWE career felt like a never-ending run of stop/start pushes where for a while, it would seem like he was set up to be the company's next big star, only for them to have him lose big matches.

This was kind of encapsulated in his last-second replacement of Roman Reigns in his match against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at a crowd-less WrestleMania 36 in the COVID-19-dominated year of 2020, where Braun Strowman would win the title and hang on to it until that year's Summerslam, but without an audience to cheer or boo him with the belt, it's hard to gauge whether he worked or not as a Champion.

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released by WWE in June of 2021 as a part of massive roster cuts throughout the year. While many assumed he could show up in AEW or IMPACT, he instead took part in EC3's idea for an upstart promotion, Control Your Narrative, which he co-founded with him. Will Strowman have a big impact on this Monday's Raw or even Saturday's Clash At The Castle? I guess we'll have to tune in to find out.