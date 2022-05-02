So Brave! Booker T Stands Up For WWE Against AEW/NJPW Collusion

After everything that Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business, which he practically invented by the way, you would think that other wrestling companies would show The Chadster's beloved WWE the respect it deserves and not try to compete with the greatest wrestling company of all time. But many companies are extremely jealous of WWE's mastery of the sports entertainment genre and try to bully WWE, like when AEW bullied NXT off of Wednesday nights in the ratings way, which The Chadster found to be incredibly disrespectful on AEW's part. But at least when AEW is trying to bully WWE, it's one company vs. one company, which is at least a fair fight. But more often than not, AEW doesn't want to fight fair, which is why that no-good Tony Khan invented the Forbidden Door, a concept by which AEW can team up with other companies like Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor to bully WWE two on one, which is just so dang unfair.

In June, AEW and NJPW will take this very unfair idea to the next level by holding a joint PPV, called Forbidden Door, that will see the stars of AEW and NJPW collide, offering fan-favorite dream matches sure to sell out The United Center and garner a ton of PPV buys, which just goes to show that these companies have zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. The Chadster has long STOOD UP FOR WWE by writing completely unbiased wrestling journalism articles that objectively defend AEW against the evil Tony Khan and his quest to make The Chadster sexually impotent. But who else would have the guts to STAND UP FOR WWE with The Chadster? Well, besides fellow unbiased journalist Ryan Satin? The answer: Booker T.

Booker T is constantly defending WWE on his extremely unbiased podcast, where he criticizes everything AEW does and praises everything WWE does. The Chadster is really impressed with how unbiased Booker T is. So The Chadster was not surprised to see Booker T come out to defend WWE against the bullying concept of the Forbidden Door PPV. On the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, in comments transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Booker T said that NJPW sucks and it will never get over in America so they shouldn't even try to compete with WWE and should just cancel the PPV now. Here's what Booker T had to say:

What I am saying is, nothing against New Japan Pro Wrestling or anything like that. I do not think the majority of people here in the United States are clicking to go find Japanese wrestling. I just don't believe that. They're going to love it, I get that. The AEW fanbase, they're going to love it. But what I am saying is, outside of the AEW fanbase, there aren't a whole lot of people are going to look at this like it's a forbidden door because don't too many people know about it but the AEW fanbase. This is a cross-promotion, it's not a forbidden door is what I am saying. It's nothing forbidden about Japanese wrestlers coming over and wrestling AEW wrestlers, there's nothing forbidden about that.

Well said, Booker T. That was an incredibly objective opinion that puts all of those biased people who are looking forward to Forbidden Door to shame. Thank you, Booker T! The Chadster really appreciates your journalistic integrity, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!