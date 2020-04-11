Brews Brothers Season 1 Review: Beer Brewing Comedy Not So Sunny

Netflix's Brews Brothers was a series we were hyped for before it started to hit on everyone's radars (or if it did hit, they didn't write and post about it online), so I stayed up after it dropped on the streaming service and binged the first season in one run. In case you were wondering if I was obsessed with content, wonder no more. What's that – you don't really know what the show is about? It's about two brothers, both "braumeisters" (that's the hipsters who make all the pretentious beer everyone pretends to like), but they have very different personalities and styles of brewing. Wilheim (Alan Aisenberg) is a laid back dude who is like that one frat guy who's life goal it is to get everyone drunk and keep the party going, while his brother Adam (Mike Castle) is obsessed with the art and science of brewing – and yes, Adam is every bit as pretentious as his brother is an idiot.

Make no mistake, this show is surprisingly racy; there's a lot of dicks, dildos, and butt-stuff on the humor front. I was a bit unprepared for that aspect of the show, especially as it seems a little bit of an odd choice for a show about brothers reconnecting and running a brewery. Well, it may be less surprising for people who are familiar with Flula Borg's comedy style. His character comes in about halfway through and plays a monk gone wild. Of course, drunken debauchery is the given for a show centering around beer, but his character Truffle takes it to a whole new level on so many levels.

The German-infused comedy feels a little odd to be marketed to American audiences, but that's the beauty of Netflix: they have a little something for everyone. I'm imagining that this isn't everybody's or even most people's kind of show. But that's okay because all shows don't have to be for all people. I feel like Netflix knows that, and that's more or less their motto for original content: somebody somewhere's going to like it. If it takes off, we'll throw it a lot of seasons and a behind-the-scenes documentary, maybe even an aftershow.

All in all, the show's pretty okay – there are some great sketches and episode premises, but overall, it's not that great. It's more of "put on in the background" good than, "let's plan time around our lives every week and sit and watch this for an hour" good, which pains me to say, but I think the likelihood of a season 2 for this comedy is incredibly low. If you need something to put on in the background while you're checking IT emails as you're working from home or pulling weeds on your island in Animal Crossing, this is a good show for that. We would put it right behind re-watching The Office again.