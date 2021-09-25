Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix Period Drama Shares First-Look Clip

Netflix's popular period drama Bridgerton is giving fans a taste of the second season that they've been waiting for in a short clip featuring Anthony Bridgerton. Already renewed for a third and fourth season, Bridgerton is quickly becoming another successful Shonda Rhimes creation.

From Shondaland and executive producers Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen, the series is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand's marriage market in search of romance, adventure, and love.

Here's your first look!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bridgerton | TUDUM: First Look at Season 2 | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YX7j0TjkxPE)

The second season of Bridgerton will focus on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as chronicled in the second book from Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series "The Viscount Who Loved Me", and we get a look at this storyline in the recently released clip. The cast of the second season of Bridgerton includes Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma; Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, as well as Rupert Young (Jack), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe). The series has already produced a future spin-off in Young Queen Charlotte. The navigation of marriage, class, and the adventure in searching for love will continue in the second, third, and fourth seasons of Bridgerton. For now, we get a small taste of what we can expect from the leading actress who plays Kate Sharma and a Bridgerton son. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about what's next in the series!