Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Preview Puts the "Tease" in Teaser

Set to hit on February 26th, here's an official teaser for Netflix's Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha-starring Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2.

Article Summary Netflix releases an official teaser for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, arriving February 26th.

Benedict Bridgerton's romantic journey heats up with mysterious newcomer Sophie Baek.

The teaser clip promises even more drama, intrigue, and forbidden cross-class romance ahead.

Showrunner Jess Brownell and Shonda Rhimes continue to bring new twists to the beloved Regency series.

With Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes set to unveil the final four episodes of the season on February 26th, fans are getting an early look at what Netflix's Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)-starring Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 has to offer. While the clip above may not give away too much about what's to come, it definitely puts the "tease" in teaser.

From Shondaland and Jess Brownell, Netflix's Bridgerton returns for a fairy-tale-inspired fourth season. Bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) refuses to settle down, despite pleas to the contrary from matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). Until — at Violet's masquerade ball, Benedict is awestruck by a masked, mysterious Lady in Silver. With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady's identity. But in fact, his heart's desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung).

When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict's inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?

Inspiring Benedict's journey are the marriages of his siblings — including Francesca (Hannah Dodd) to John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Colin (Luke Newton) to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who faces new challenges as a now-public gossip columnist.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

