Brilliant Minds Star Zachary Quinto "Returns" as Spock for Halloween

Brilliant Minds star Zachary Quinto was able to "boldly go" where he's gone before for the first time in nine years as Star Trek's Spock.

Article Summary Zachary Quinto reprises his iconic Spock role for a special Halloween episode of Brilliant Minds.

Tamberla Perry joins Quinto in costume, paying tribute to Star Trek’s classic Lt. Uhura character.

Showrunner Michael Grassi reveals fun Star Trek Easter eggs were added to delight longtime fans.

This marks Quinto’s first time as Spock since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, creating buzz for Trekkies.

It only took 56 years, but Star Trek is finally back on NBC…well, sort of. In the Halloween-themed episode of Brilliant Minds, star Zachary Quinto, who plays Dr. Oliver Wolf, decided to don his Vulcan ears and Starfleet uniform once more as Mr. Spock, a role he last played nine years ago in 2016's Star Trek Beyond. Joining him in costume is Tamberla Perry, who plays Dr. Carol Pierce dressed as Lt. Nyota Uhura, played by Lioness star Zoe Saldaña in the same Kelvin Universe Trek films.

Brilliant Minds Star Zachary Quinto Taps Star Trek's Spock Again

In the Brilliant Minds scene from episode 206 "The Doctor's Graveyard," it featured the caption with Spock's signature catchphrase, "Live long and prosper," followed by both Quinto and Perry's characters doing the Vulcan salute with the middle and ring fingers separated and aligned with the index and pinkie fingers. Showrunner Michael Grassi told TV Insider, "We came up with the idea in the room, and when we brought it to Zachary, he was so excited to include this Easter egg," Grassi said. "If you listen carefully in that scene, you'll hear that the elevator also sounds different — another fun nod for Star Trek fans."

Perry shared an Instagram video that shows her and Quinto, sporting the familiar bowl cut in costume. Quinto is still awaiting official word from Paramount for the fourth and presumably final film of the Kelvin Universe feature, which operates independently from the TV side's prime universe, to start production. Brilliant Minds is a medical drama inspired by the late Oliver Sacks from his works The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat. and An Anthropologist on Mars. He's also most famously known for his work that was depicted in the 1990 classic Awakenings, played by Robin Williams. The series, which also stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon, airs Mondays on NBC.

