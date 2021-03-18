Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa Main Event Dynamite in Bloody Hardcore Match

Soaked in blood and covered in thumbtacks, two women closed out AEW Dynamite for the first time this week. Bitter rivals Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa competed in a violent match involving chairs, tables, ladders, and a bag of thumbtacks in the first-ever Dynamite main event for AEW's Women's Division. Rosa won the match, not by powerbombing Baker into the thumbtacks, which she did also do, but by hitting a fire thunder driver off the apron through a table to the outside of the ring. But while Rosa emerged victorious from the match, Baker got to engage in plenty of her second-favorite pastime after winning: mugging for the camera with her face coated in her own blood.

Best of all, with no promise of an exploding ring at the end to screw things up, Baker and Rosa's work stands on its own as an excellent hardcore match.

"What a great main event, thank you to everyone who joined us tonight for the Lights Out Match, @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker, the culmination of a classic rivalry as a 4 month story paid off in one of the greatest & most memorable main event matches ever on #AEWDynamite!" tweeted AEW President Tony Khan after the show. A video was also released by AEW showing the aftermath of the match after Dynamite went off the air.

#AEWExclusive footage from the historic St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of #AEWDynamite following #MOTY Contender @RealBrittBaker vs @thunderrosa22 in a first ever for Dynamite, Unsanctioned Lights Out Match! Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @TNTdrama pic.twitter.com/k3AG8MNP6N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2021

And it wasn't long before the Hardcore Legend himself, Mick Foley, expressed his approval for Baker and Rosa's performance.

AEW usually releases a ton of photos from Dynamite the following afternoon after the show, so look for bloody Britt Baker memes to dominate wrestling Twitter for the next few days, and look for Thunder Rosa to rise further in the AEW rankings.