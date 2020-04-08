Brooklyn Nine-Nine Previews Key Change to This Year's Halloween Heist

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a show known for its odd quirks, twistedly catchy expressions, and let's just say truly "unique" traditions. With this week's episode "Valloweaster," it's time to revisit one of those proud traditions: "The Ultimate Human/Genius" Halloween Heist competition. For those of you still catching up on the series, a little backstory: every year, the precinct pairs up into teams and compete to steal an agreed-upon object. Past winners include Jake (Andy Samberg) and Holt (Andre Braugher), with the winner determined by whoever keeps the stolen object in their possession after a determined stretch of time. After having to cancel the previous year, the most recent round took place on Cinco de Mayo and saw Terry (Terry Crews) walk away with the title and bragging rights for passing his Lieutenant's Exam.

There's also one other "tradition" that's started to take shape around "The Nine-Nine": partners willing to stab each other in the back and sell each other out at the drop of a hat. What's meant to be an icebreaker and tension-reliever usually leaves us wondering why anyone would let them carry guns around each other for about 24 hours after it all wraps. But Jake has a plan to make sure that doesn't happen, and when it involves handcuffing highly competitive people together then you have to ask how could it all not go wrong. In the following clips, Jake goes over with the team the new rules for this year's competition, and if the exchange between Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Holt is a sign of things to come? Smart move, Jake. Smart move. Except maybe for Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), who looks ready to chew her own arm off than make a run at the title with her partner-in-heist:

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully. Series creators Dan Goor and Mike Schur executive produce alongside David Miner and Luke Del Tredici. NBCUniversal Content Studios division Universal Television produces in association Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions, and 3 Arts Entertainment.