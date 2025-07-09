Posted in: Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: brooklyn nine-nine, Good Hang

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Samberg Reflects on Braugher Embracing Comedy

Andy Samberg reflects on his time with the late Andre Braugher and helping him play against type during their time on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Andre Braugher was one of the most renowned dramatic actors in Hollywood before taking on the role of Capt. Raymond Holt on the Fox-NBC procedural comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but going outside his wheelhouse was quite intimidating for the Juilliard-trained two-time Emmy winner, according to star Andy Samberg, who appeared on fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, reflecting on the late actor becoming a comedic force in one of his final roles.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg on Helping Andre Braugher Make the Adjustment to Sitcom Comedy

Braugher, who passed in 2023, appeared in 65 projects throughout his career and was cast as the by-the-book NYPD captain of the Nine-Nine, becoming a mentor figure for his rambunctious and rebellious squad, mostly to lead in Samberg's Det Jake Peralta, and Melissa Fumero's Det/Sgt Amy Santiago. The more time he spent in the squad, the looser he became, embracing Jake's schemes and goofball antics, including the squad's annual, mostly Halloween Heist, where the staff tries to outwit one another, occasionally teaming up to win the title.

"What was that dynamic like behind the scenes [between you and Braugher]? Because he's so good in the show, he's so poised, he's such a good actor — and also, to me, I never had the pleasure of meeting him, he seemed like he was just playful and fun," Poehler said. To which Samberg replied, "He was, and just a good person." He followed up describing Braugher as "so deeply moral, kind, pleasant, and smart. We all absolutely loved him. I miss him a lot."

Both appeared in all 153 episodes across all eight seasons in the Dan Goor and Mike Schur series from 2013-2021. Samberg's Peralta embraced Braugher's Holt as a father figure right down to the end. "It was one of those things where you're just like, 'Okay, this is kismet. I don't know how to explain it," he said. "Because they — [creators] Mike [Schur] and [Dan] Goor — cast him from like, a meeting. They just did like a Zoom or something with him."

Upon meeting Braugher for the table read, "He walked in and we had a very pleasant hello and then we started reading it, and as soon as we started reading it, like the first scene, which is he comes out and I'm goofing with him and being a dummy and he's being stoic, it just…" Samberg said. "You know how it is sometimes with creative stuff, where you're like, 'I don't care how this came to be. It's working and I'm so happy."

Samberg spoke about when Braugher tapped what was needed for Brooklyn Nine-Nine's more serious scenes. "The only thing me and I had to even talk about creatively was, in the beginning, he didn't trust himself to do comedy because he came so strictly from drama and Juilliard," he said. "And like, five or six times we would do a more serious topic on the show, and he would flip that switch, and everyone would be like, 'Oh my God, what is Andre doing here? He's so good. Like, he should be in like, drama! He's like the best.' But then he would do his Captain Holt stuff, and it was the funniest thing on the show."

Fumero told Bleeding Cool in 2024, "I have a million fond memories with Andre. The biggest legacy he left me was not feeling bad asking [for a break from] work to make time for my family, whether right now or if I'm in another city away from my family, shooting a show. He was so devoted and loyal to his family and made so much time to go see them. He had no shame being like, 'I need this Friday off to go fly home to Jersey,' and so that's a little gift he left me is not feeling bad about asking and working with the people to make sure I'm still prioritizing my family. I will forever be grateful to him for that." For more on Samberg talking about Braugher, his life, and career, you can check out the full episode. You can stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Chelsea Peretti, is available to stream on Peacock.

