BTS and Disney+ Teaming Up for New Concert Film, Docuseries

BTS, the electrifying, mega-popular K-Pop band, has inked a deal with Disney for for concert film BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA, filmed at Sofi Stadium this past November, and a new docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, that will contain footage and music from over the last nine years of the bands history. The releases will air on Disney+ globally, though they have not said where they will air in the US. Deadline had the news.

BTS Is The Latest Music Act To Ink With Disney

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+," said Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company. "This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service." "This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists," added Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe. "The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms."

Unlike most, I know very little about the group, so this actually appeals to me. It would be nice to know what all the fuss is about. I have enjoyed the music form BTS that I have heard though. They join Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, The Beatles, Elton John, and more that have partnered up for specials with Disney since the launch of Disney+ a couple years ago as well, as they have quickly become one of the go to streaming services for these types of things.