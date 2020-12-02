Buffy: David Boreanaz Is Totally Objective in Spike/Angel Debate

Okay, for those of you who need to get brought up-to-speed on the debate that's been going on when it comes to Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer. You know the one: should Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) end up with Spike (James Marsters) or Angel (David Boreanaz)? Let's go over how things got to where they are because we have a new face in the debate who's offering his "angelic" take on things. First, Georgia Gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams took time out from saving the nation to offer her take: Angel was the right boyfriend as our slayer was growing and learning about her power, while Spike was the right boyfriend after Buffy embraced her power.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Angel and Spike (Image: WarnerMedia)
Here's a look at that tweet:

One person who agreed whole-heartedly with Abrams's perspective was none other than Whedon, who tweeted his social media "amen."

Someone else who's not only a big fan of Abrams' politics but also her choice was Marsters:

Alyson Hannigan as Willow Rosenberg in Buffy: The Vampire Slayer. Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

But series star Alyson Hannigan entered the fray to throw a third option into the mix. Why not Willow? –

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image: WarnerMedia)
This leads us to Boreanaz, who offered his thoughts on where the future of Buffy's love life should've gone in a recent interview with The Wrap. Spoiler? He has a slightly different perspective on things. "All I'll say is this, man: True love is first love and first love is true love. Drop the mic. End of story." Boreanaz explained. "I don't think we need to continue. I mean, it's pretty simple, right? Let's think about that for really a second. Your first love is your true love, your true love is your first love. End of story." Following up, Boreanaz joked, "All due respect Stacey Abrams, I disagree. But you know, hey, you're coming from the character's mouth here. I think I'll be the final word on it."

