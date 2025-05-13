Posted in: Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Gellar and Hannigan on OG Series Filming, Revival Hopes

During SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan discussed Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the revival series.

Thanks to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, hosted by Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson & Stanley T, we've got some more goodness to pass along for those of you tracking how things are looking with series star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's planned Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival for Hulu. As they continue promoting their joint project to raise awareness for meningitis, Gellar and Alyson Hannigan covered a wide variety of topics – including why the "Buffy" revival is happening now and what they hope to accomplish with it.

With a number of the cast starting their "Buffy" journeys at a young age, Ryan asked Gellar and Hannigan if that created a "family" bond. "Well, it was really like a high school or college experience because it was full on," Hannigan shared. Gellar added, "Especially for me because I was 17 when we did the pilot, 18 when we started, so I really was like, I looked to all of them 'cause I was learning." That can occasionally make for some interesting moments when it comes to "Buffy" fans, with Hannigan noting that, "It's a little strange when, you know, full-grown humans come up and are like, 'Oh, I grew up with you," and I'm like, 'But aren't we the same age?'"

In terms of what she and the creative team are hoping to accomplish with a return series, Gellar is looking to do right by both the fans and the franchise that they love. "You know, I hope that it brings comfort. I think for me, that was like, the big thing is that when you realize all these years later that the show still translates. 'Cause sometimes you watch a show that you loved and you see it now and you're like, 'Okay,' but it doesn't have the same meaning. 'Buffy' is still hitting people who are watching it for the first time, and they're seeing themselves and they're seeing their friends and they're finding their chosen family. And I think more than ever right now, as we get more and more divided, we need that chosen family, so I hope to provide a new chosen family.

As for what convinced her to take the dive back into the "Buffyverse" now, after being asked to return over the years, Gellar looks to some of the creative minds behind the project. "Chloe Zhao and the Zuckermans. I call them the Zucks. They had the story, and I think that's why no one, everyone was just trying to redo it, and they had a continuation of where it goes now. And you know, as Alyson and I now have teenagers, and you see the circle of what's needed, which is actually why we're here today."

