Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Commemorates Slayer's 40th Birthday

Want to feel old? Buffy Summers, the title character from the memorable WB/UPN series Buffy the Vampire Slayer turned 40 according to her actress Sarah Michelle Gellar. The star commemorated the moment by posting a memorable season one photo of the character wielding a crossbow on her Instagram. "I just realized that today is Buffy Summers 40 bday," Gellar wrote. "I can't even believe that. She taught that the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. So in her honor let's all be brave. Live. This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let's find the beauty. So we can all live long and safely. #happybirthdaybuffy #buffy40"

Created by Joss Whedon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for four seasons across 145 episodes during its original run when it made its debut in 1997 on The WB and later, concluding its run in 2003 on UPN. The series follows the title character as she goes from being a high school cheerleader to embrace her destiny as the Slayer, a legendary warrior with powers to battle the supernatural. The series also starred Nicholas Brendon, who's the only other cast member to appear in all 145 episodes, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, and Michelle Trachtenberg.

Buffy's popularity spawned a spinoff in Angel, which starred David Boreanaz as the title character, and Charisma Carpenter from the original series cast. Angel was originally a villain but ended up having his soul restored and fighting alongside the Slayer in Buffy's early seasons. The series lasted five seasons on the WB. The original Buffy cast did engage in a reunion in 2017 courtesy of Entertainment Weekly for its 20th anniversary and the cast reunion was done for Angel two years later. A Buffy reboot/reimagining is in development currently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)