Buffy, Star Trek, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Mar 22

With much love & respect to Justin Bieber for "Ghost" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes: Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon talks Joss Whedon, Ted Cruz's pointy ears get droopy at the thought of United Earth President Stacey Abrams, Netflix & SMOG team for some sweet Stranger Things animation, AMC's Better Call Saul fast-forwards to the beginning, we brave Dimension LV-2022 to try the Rick and Morty & Wendy's Pickle Rick Frosty, we make the case that FOX's Doctor Who movie had to walk before Russell T. Davies' series restart could run, and a whole bunch more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time around, we have MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, FOX's WWE SmackDown, and Batman: The Animated Series Season 1.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, March 20, 2022:

Dora the Explorer Exposed! Fat-Shaming Cartman & Tim McGraw ID Theft

Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Explains How He Was Hurt by Joss Whedon

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus "Getting Better", Returning Tuesday

Star Trek: Ted Cruz Fights Certifying United Earth Pres. Stacey Abrams

Better Call Saul Teaser Fast-Forwards to Its "Breaking Bad" Beginnings

Stranger Things & SMOG's "Morning Cartoon" Offers Animated Adventure

Rick and Morty: Cutting Through Mayhem for Wendy's Pickle Rick Frosty

DMZ: Roberto Patino on Adapting Graphic Novel, Future Seasons & More

Doctor Who Movie Not The Doctor We Deserved But The Doctor We Needed

The Changeling: Adina Porter & Clark Backo Join Apple TV+ Drama Series

Buffy/Zendaya, The Boys/Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 19 Mar 22

Here's a look at what made our review roster in the past 24-hours, including MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, FOX's WWE SmackDown:, and Batman: The Animated Series Season 1:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S05E11: The Make-Up Before The Breakup

WWE SmackDown Recap 3/18: Did Brock Lesnar Get Some Revenge?

Batman: The Animated Series Rewind Review: The Cat and The Claw Part 2

