BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural Unleashes Final Season Next Week

Spooky time is upon us all, Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej are back for one last season of BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural, and being beyond ready is an understatement. The series debuted on YouTube back in 2016, with them also having another series by Madej and Bergara, BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime, that had its final season this past summer.

From the impressions of a Mothman call by Shane…which will stick in my head forever (I'll post a clip down below) to the visits to haunted insane asylums, the ghoul boys are sure to make this last season as great as every other. While Shane is more of a Scully to Ryan's Mulder, this X-Files-inspired duo will be in six final episodes investigating the paranormal and absurd. The two friends, with another friend, Steve Lim, developed their company Watcher, which explores food, history told by puppets, and more on YouTube. With this teaser for the last season, we get to see hints of where the pair might visit and how scary it truly gets for them.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural • Season 7 Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87lWco0ChoA)

About the success and final season of BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural, Shane Madej has said, "We're beyond thrilled to give 'Unsolved' fans a victory lap as we embark on one last nightmarish odyssey through some of America's most allegedly haunted locations." For Bergara it's about so many things, saying "I'm so unbelievably excited that we had the opportunity to give this series a proper sendoff, and I can't wait for the fans of the show to see this final season that we worked incredibly hard on. I hope this final season serves as a well-deserved thank-you note from Shane, myself, and all of the 'BuzzFeed Unsolved' crew to the fans that kept this show alive for 15 seasons and almost six years."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shane and Ryan Call to Our Boy Mothman (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuwinCQmM8)

As BuzzFeed witnesses the two venture off from the company after this last season, they plan to continue work on the channel itself with tales of hauntings, horror, and more. Meanwhile, we have the last season to see if Ryan convinces Shane of true paranormal activity and hauntings. BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural will air the final season starting October 15th at 6 PM EST., with a new episode every Friday until the sixth and final one, and alongside those episodes will be six companion Q&A postmortem segments.