Cars On the Road Pixar Series Coming To Disney+

Cars fans have a reason to celebrate this Disney+ Day, as a new animated series from Pixar, Cars On The Road, will come to the service in 2022. Featuring the return of Owen Wilson and Larry The Cable Guy to voice Lighting McQueen and Mater, the series will see the fan-favorite Cars going to a different destination every week, meeting new characters and seeing old friends. Maybe Mater can revive his career as a super-spy. Disney also posted some new concept art from the new show, which you can find below.

Cars On The Road Should Be A Lot Like Monsters At Work

"Lightning McQueen and Mater are back in their own road trip series! Each episode features a new destination with new characters and old friends, written by Steve Purcell and produced by Marc Sondheimer." Expect this to be like Monsters At Work, where the characters we know will be there, but take a back seat to some of the newer characters they want us to fall for. That show worked well in that regard, so I would think that will be the case with a Cars series.

This past summer, I actually watched all of the Cars films for the first time after years of making fun of them. The first one was a really, really great film, and I enjoyed the third quite a bit. That second one was a trainwreck, and I can see why people don't mention it must. Disney still sells an obscene amount of Cars merch, and the ride at Disneyland "slaps" according to our own Kaitlyn Booth, so the fact that they made returning to the series a top priority for Disney+ is not a surprise at all. Cars On The Road will debut on Disney+ in 2022.