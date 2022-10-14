Case 63 Trailer: Julianne Moore & Oscar Isaac Star in Spotify Series

Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac bring their voices to Case 63, a Spotify original audio series set to drop all ten episodes on October 25th. The recently unveiled trailer brings listeners a taste of what's to come.

Case 63 follows Dr. Eliza Knight (Moore), a New York psychiatrist, as she begins treating a patient registered as Case 63 (Isaac), who claims to be from the year 2062. What begins as routine therapeutic sessions quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real. The series is produced by Spotify's Gimlet studios, Moore's production company FortySixty, and Isaac's Mad Gene Media, with both Moore and Isaac serving as executive producers on the podcast.

"'Case 63' was my very first audio experience, and I was able to see firsthand how immersive and impactful podcasting is as a mode of storytelling," said Moore. "It is a thrilling and timely story – incredibly mysterious and romantic, suspenseful, and strange. And the opportunity to work with my friends Oscar Isaac and Mimi O'Donnell made the recording a joy. I hope everyone will enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it. 'Case 63' is exactly the kind of story that I love."

"I'm a big fan of the original 'Case 63,' and it was great to be able to partner with Spotify and Julianne on this adaption," said Isaac. The upcoming series is an adaptation of "Caso 63," Spotify's most listened-to scripted Original podcast in Latin America, originally produced in Santiago, Chile. The epic conclusion of the story of Pedro Roiter & Dra. Aldunate in Caso 63 arrives on October 18, 2022, as it returns for its third and final season later this year in its Spanish and Portuguese versions. Case 63 is particularly monumental for the podcast powerhouse as it marks the first time a Spotify Original podcast from one of the non-English speaking markets has been adapted into multiple languages, including English, highlighting Spotify's audio reach and commitment to bringing high-quality storytelling with impactful voices to all markets and regions around the world.

