Catherine Tate Has Not Been Approached for Doctor Who 60th Anniversary

Catherine Tate just popped up on the BBC's The One Show to promote a couple of things, the upcoming film The Nan Movie to be released on Friday, featuring her as her Catherine Tate Show character of the same name. As well as a new sketch show launching on Netflix next month. But because this is the BBC, the presenters really wanted to ask if she there was any truth in the rumours she'd be returning to Doctor Who for the 60th Anniversary of the show – and the 100th Anniversary of the BBC. She replied "is there? I probably started a lot of them. What can I tell you? No, I wish there was. Nobody has been in touch. I'm on the same number, I'd just like to say, I've got the money, I've got the time." Catherine Tate played Donna Noble in the 2006 Christmas special of Doctor Who, and later reprised her role, becoming the Tenth Doctor's regular companion for the fourth series in 2008.

We also got a look at The Nan Movie, out on Friday, which Catherine Tate calls an "origin story" for the character of Joannie Taylor, in which you discover the event that turned her into a cantankerous old busy body. Following the success of The Catherine Tate Show, Tate starred as Joannie Taylor in the BBC One comedy series Catherine Tate's Nan and now its related movie.

And Catherine Tate's Netflix show, Hard Cell, will drop on the 12th of April, with Catherine Tate playing a variety of characters, including her favourite Marco, The Essex Boy. This marks her return to sketch comedy playing a variety of characters.

