Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep 2 Arrival in Tokyo: Meeting the Dog's Owner

The second episode of Chainsaw Man, "Arrival in Tokyo," was a worthy follow-up to an amazing opening to this anime series. Denji has been brought back to life and is bound to Pochita to ensure he lives his dream as promised, but what is his dream? Boobs and toast with jam? Poor Denji has been thrown into a life of debt and poverty, which he fights daily to make up for. However, a puppy, a betrayal, and a pact with a furry devil can make things turn around. This episode was so funny and a perfect snapshot of what we are in for.

So Denji has been saved by Makima, or so he believes. I know there must be a Makima fan club starting up somewhere, but there is something I do not trust about her. She makes it clear to Denji that she is his owner and he is her dog. She will care for him, the threat lingers that the moment he loses his mind, he will be dealt with the way devils are dealt with… you know, killed. That said, I may not trust her, but I still like her character, and I think this makes for very fun situations in the future. There seems to be something special about her; she claims her scent, but why are her eyes so peculiar? Every other normal being seems to have regular eyes. Hmm…

While I could go on about Makima and how she makes my skin crawl, I am just so excited we finally get to meet Aki. His interactions with Denji are so violent, and yet, it seems like one of those moments where you know that is how they will end up knowing more of each other and learning to appreciate each other. That said: I was dying laughing after their first little altercation and the way Denji just simply told Makima that Aki's testicles were assaulted by the Nut devil. However, even though Aki complains about having to deal with troublemakers already: Makima makes it clear he is being assigned to Aki's unit. She explained to Aki that Denji is special and he is pretty much with the company until the time he dies because if he decides to quit, he will be dealt with as well.

There was a moment in that conversation with Aki and Denji as they were hunting for a fiend that reminded me so much of Tanjiro and Shinobu in Demon Slayer. Denji does not see a point in making things last longer than they should, but Aki believes in inflicting every bit of pain he can before the fiends die. I think this exchange was why Aki assigned him as Power's partner. I think there was so much more meaning in that short exchange: Denji not wanting to transform into Chainsaw Man and also telling Aki he would be friends with a Devil if there was one he could be friends with since he had no friends at all. Will this alter their relationship? Will this give Aki some insight as to who/what he is dealing with? Meanwhile, Denji just wanted the porn magazines scattered around. This a perfect snapshot of the MC we will be following. I am truly excited.

Also, speaking of Power? I love her already. This episode was such a fun introduction to her character as well. She was just the perfect amount of blood-crazed, extra, and devil anyone could hope for. She is a fiend who also has very peculiar eyes… see where I am going with this? Anyway, I cannot wait to see more of her in action and more of the unit together as well. I can imagine Aki will not be a happy camper with now two troublemakers in his hands.

