Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 6 "Kill Denji" Review: The Madness Seeps In

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, "Kill Denji," was a bit on the horrific side— it is all in the eye shots, though. The episode was terrific from moment one up until the last second. This anime has a way of dancing and threading nicely between the blurry lines of humor and heartbreak without making any moments feel less intense; somehow, it manages to make it even more so. This episode managed to keep the suspense building and a level of urgency throughout, which just adds to its intensity.

So Aki's team has gotten trapped within the infinity devil, or whatever it might be, that has them on a constant loop with Floor 8. It seems time has frozen in that section, leaving not much hope for the hunters. Kobeni is losing her shit, and we find out that being a hunter was not her choice: she was forced by her parents to become either a devil hunter or a sex worker in order to pay for her brother's studies. Fucked up, right? This episode made me keenly aware of how much emotion is conveyed through eyes in this show— there were so many zoomed-in shots of eyes that added to the growing creepy vibe of it.

As Denji sleeps, madness seems to start seeping into Power (not really, just crazier than usual), Kobeni, and Arai; while Aki and Himeno are on their last cigarette. She confesses to having introduced Aki into the world of nicotine dependence because, as she puts it, "life is sweeter with a bit of dependence." Which I think says a lot about who they become as hunters: being able to depend just enough on something other than a human. The little flashback we were taken on was pretty sweet, and we see a different side of Aki, where a bit of pettiness slides through. It was very sweet.

The devil who has trapped them offers a contract to let the hunters go, but only if they feed him the one that goes by Denji. Everyone but Aki is near accepting the deal, consumed with madness. I really wanted to punch Kobeni and Arai; no matter how messed up their stories might be, it was not an excuse to give one of their own. However, once again, Aki comes in clutch and refuses to give in. I find it incredibly endearing that he stood up for Aki the way he did, even after being stabbed in the process. I also loved how it seems to have struck Denji, who is not used to having people stand up for him, so of course, he considers it that he owes Aki now.

Aki may talk all the bullshit about the gun devil, but after everything, it seems he still wants his team. Although, yes, I know it might be yet another case of Denji being used. I really am excited to see where things are going and how their dynamic will continue to grow… or maybe break? Who knows? But I am curious to see where things are leading and if there will be more additions to Special Division 4. Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man has been running a great vibe this season; here's hoping it continues on.

