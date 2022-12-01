Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 8 Gunfire Review: Grim & Shockingly Intense

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, "Gunfire," was intense and just downright unbelievable, leaving viewers with their jaws on the ground. You need to look no further than social media to gauge reactions. It was just another fantastic addition to a phenomenal first season, able to balance heartbreak, action, dark humor, and flawed characters that will tug at any heart, making watching this anime an extraordinary experience. There is no doubt that this first run of Chainsaw Man is proving to be absolutely exceptional.

So things pick up exactly where they left off— we actually get to see how Himeno and Denji end up at her house, and she proposes to have sex. Denji excitedly agrees, but the mood is completely gone when Himeno finds a lollipop Makima gave him in his pocket. This scene was a bit disturbing, considering we found our Denji is a minor last episode. So thankfully for her, things stop when Denji remembers Makima exists as he would still rather wait to ensure his first time is with her, not Himeno, who already robbed him of his first kiss experience by throwing up in his mouth. It is no secret I do not trust Makima, but this little exchange we see in a flashback just makes me think more and more that she is trying to control Denji.

Anyway, Himeno and Denji pass out and bond over breakfast as she asks the boy many questions regarding his crush on Makima. They conclude by calling a new friendship over their new deal: Himeno will help Denji get with Makima as long he helps her get with Aki. And finally, the random comments about Makima make sense— Himeno is actually jealous. But Denji seems confused as to what she sees in Aki. It was actually very cute, regardless of the nature of their truce. However, while this goes on, we see a series of coordinated attacks toward Tokyo Public Safety hunters: civilians attack with illegally owned guns, seemingly killing multiple characters we have met in the process, including Makima. Although we are not able to see what happened to Kobeni and Arai, we hear the gunshots.

Denji, Power, Akim, and Himeno are also ambushed in a ramen restaurant by the grandson of the Yakuza handler who had Denji in debt. In the midst of the commotion, he also pulls out a gun and shoots Himeno in the stomach and Denji in the head. He admits the Gun Devil is looking for Denji and reveals himself to be a devil hybrid when Aki calls in the Fox Devil. Aki goes to kill the Katana Devil with the cursed sword he must not use, as we see years being counted off his life with every use. However, someone comes in and revives the devil to ensure he kills Aki this time around, and even Power gets concerned when she is not able to track his movements.

Well, things have taken a very unexpected turn way too soon. We see Himeno starts worrying about Aki and offers all of herself to the ghost devil she is contracted with to help him in battle. Not sure if the lack of blood made this scene even more disturbing, but seeing her disappear limb by limb was definitely one of the most disturbing moments so far this season. When Aki turns, we see she has completely disappeared, leaving only her clothes behind. With Denji and Makima seemingly dead and Aki badly injured, it seems pretty impossible the unit will make it out of this one alive. My heart is not ready to say goodbye to Aki, and I hope they are able to find a way around this grim situation, especially after the girl manages to use the Snake Devil to chomp off the Ghost Devil contracted with Himeno.

