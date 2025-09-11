Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: chainsaw man

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Official Trailer Cuts to The Chase

Sony released an official trailer for Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, which will hit North American theatres on October 24th.

Article Summary Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc hits North American theaters on October 24, 2025.

Sony and Crunchyroll have released the official action-packed trailer for the Reze Arc film.

The film adapts a fan-favorite manga arc, bringing Denji’s deadliest battle and Reze to the big screen.

Two Chainsaw Man recap movies land on Crunchyroll in September, including exclusive manga bonus content.

Sony and Crunchyroll released the trailer for the eagerly-awaited theatrical feature film spinoff Chainsaw Man – The Movie – Reze Arc ahead of its release in North American theatres on October 24th. For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji's beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie – Reze Arc is one of those feature film spinoffs of a popular TV anime series that have larger budgets than the TV versions. They're often standalone side stories that aren't always adaptations of the original manga story and leaving the major arcs and conclusion to the anime series. There will be two recap movies coming to Crunchyroll to help you catch up on the story.

Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part I Denji is a teenager who lives his life as a Devil Hunter. Aiming to pay off the debt he inherited from his father, he starts hunting devils for the yakuza with his buddy Pochita, a "Chainsaw Devil", while living a tragically poor life. Just when things seem like they couldn't get any worse, Denji is summoned by the yakuza. Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part II Becoming the "Chainsaw Man" and fighting with an insane, unhinged battle style, Denji finally succeeds in defeating the "Eternity Devil." After the battle, the members of Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4 return to their daily lives and hold a "welcome party" for the new recruits. During the party, Denji brings up the kiss that Himeno had promised him before the fight In addition to newly re-edited episodes from the anime, the compilation films will also feature brand-new content: Chainsaw Days, an adaptation of the original manga's bonus episodes. The two compilation films, Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part I and Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part II, will debut worldwide on Crunchyroll, excluding Asia, this September. Chainsaw Man – The Movie – Reze Arc opens in North American theatres on October 24th in both Japanese and English dubs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!