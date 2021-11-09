Championship Changes Hands 6 Times on Thrilling Episode of WWE Raw

Howdy, folks! The Chadster here. That's right. Bleeding Cool has finally allowed The Chadster to write about his beloved WWE. According to tyrannical Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, a man who has a personal vendetta against The Chadster and colludes with Tony Khan to ruin The Chadster's life, The Chadster "needs to be more positive" and should "stop talking about insane conspiracy theories that make the readers uncomfortable" and also should "probably get out of the house more." Well, those are all extremely unfair and biased accusations, but the bottom line is that Ray agreed to let The Chadster write about WWE Raw this week to "see how it goes" though if The Chadster doesn't deliver, The Chadster will "be relegated to reviewing AEW Dark and Elevation for the foreseeable future," which would ensure The Chadster doesn't have sex with his wife until at least Groundhog Day, which is considered to be a very sexual holiday here in Punxatawney.

It doesn't matter anyway because The Chadster knows that finally bringing some positive coverage of WWE will get the clicks that Bleeding Cool is so desperate for, so with that in mind, welcome to The Chadster's new series of WWE Raw reflections: Things The Chadster Loved About WWE Raw This Week!

One thing The Chadster really loved about WWE Raw this week was the 24/7 Championship match between reigning champion Reggie and Drake Maverick. You knew going in that this one was going to be special because it started as an in-ring, scheduled match between Reggie and Maverick. Of course, they didn't get much alone time because R-Truth soon showed up, getting into a fight with Hurt Business and distracting Reggie enough for Maverick to get the pin and become the new champion.

The Chadster was so happy for Drake Maverick for finally achieving his boyhood dream, but the fun wasn't over. You're not going to believe this, but chaos erupted resulting in title wins for Akira Tozawa, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Drake Maverick again, and finally, Reggie, who left with the title just as he arrived. The Chadster was on the edge of his seat the entire time and nearly cried tears of joy when it was all over.

The Chadster doesn't know about you, but The Chadster is truly in love with the concept of the 24/7 Championship. How WWE keeps coming up with these hilarious scenarios is beyond The Chadster, but The Chadster is just glad the writers in WWE are so on point with their commentary. The Chadster doesn't pay much attention to match ratings because they're usually given out by people with huge biases against WWE, but this has to be considered a five-star match at minimum. The Chadster doesn't know how WWE will manage to top this 24/7 Championship moment on WWE Raw next week, but he's sure they'll find a way. Huzzah!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe