Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette from Watching AEW Dynamite

AEW star Chris Jericho has laid down a stern edict on wrestling traditionalist Jim Cornette: stop watching AEW. Jericho took to Twitter to declare that Cornette was henceforth banned from watching any future episodes of AEW Dynamite or AEW Dark. Cornette, who is known for preferring wrestling as it was in the 1970s and 1980s, has been extremely critical of AEW since its launch and has no qualms about vocalizing his opinion on his podcast. But according to Jericho, he should cease immediately.

"I am officially banning @TheJimCornette from watching any & all future episodes of #AEWDynamite & #AEWDark," Jericho tweeted. "He is under @AEWrestling suspension until further notice. Thank you. #DemoGod"

Cornette responded by thanking Jericho for his concerns but claiming that he watches and complains about AEW as a service to fans. Cornette also took a shot at Jericho for playing live shows with his band Fozzy, including one in Sturgis, site of a massive biker rally, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Chris, I appreciate your consideration of my sanity, but I do it as a service to the wrestling fans," Cornette tweeted. "They need some measure of comfort in these cosplay times we're in. But don't worry–I NEVER watch 'Dark.' P.S. Careful of the drooling bikers. #LittleBitOfTheVirus #COVIDGod"

So it doesn't look like Cornette is taking Jericho's ban very seriously. Perhaps because, unlike with Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan, the ban didn't come from Tony Khan himself. Then again, maybe Cornette just can't take that guy from the Thrillseekers in Smokey Mountain Wrestling all that seriously. Either way, Bleeding Cool will be sure to keep close tabs on this important situation and report back with any future developments.