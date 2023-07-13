Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Chris Jericho, Don Callis Disgrace WWE History on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Don Callis disrespect WWE, Jake Hager manipulates hearts, and Tony Khan invades The Chadster's dreams. Auughh man! So unfair!

Welcome, true fans of the art of wrestling! The Chadster here with another hard-hitting report from the treacherous front lines of the Wednesday night wrestling wars. On AEW Dynamite last night, Chris Jericho took on Komander in a match and let's be honest, folks, it looked more like a carefully orchestrated fan service operation than an actual match. Then later, Jericho was joined by Don Callis for a little personal journey down memory lane, name dropping late WWE superstar Bad News Allen for some cheap WWE nostalgia. To top it all, Jake Hager handed over his hat to Jericho, pulling heartstrings in such an unfair way, the Chadster felt like he just gave away his favorite Smash Mouth CD. 🤦‍♂️

Let's go back to the start of the show with Jericho showing off his routine against Komander. While Komander tried his level best to challenge Jericho, it clearly ended with the latter coming out on top. Ol' Tony Schiavone was sure to make the victory sound like a big triumph, but to The Chadster, it just looked like more forced hype to boost Jericho's ego. The Chadster, being clearly unbiased, can certainly see through such shenanigans. It's like AEW tries to emulate WWE's engaging storytelling with raw in-ring action, but it's clear they're miles away from touching the WWE's finesse. 😤

The Chadster's gripe isn't just about Jericho's victory; it's about the shameless cashing in on WWE nostalgia. Auughh man! It's just so unfair! Jericho and Callis were seen discussing the late great Bad News Allen, a respected WWE veteran, almost as if they were trying to rub WWE's face in the fact that they've got two WWE legacy performers on their roster. The Chadster is pretty dang cheesed off at this point. Clearly, they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡

Now let's shift gears to another bothersome segment. In a backstage conversation, another former WWE Superstar and traitor to Vince McMahon, Hager, tried to make an emotional connection with Jericho backstage, giving away his purple hat to him after a conversation about loyalty. Can you believe that?! It's a cheesy attempt at heartstring manipulation, a total crowd-pleasing tactic, far from the elegant narrative crafting that WWE specializes in. 🙄

Just as The Chadster was trying to digest these distasteful tactics, he was forced to recall a recent nightmare he had involving none other than AEW's billionaire owner himself. The Chadster was sitting comfortably in a Zoom class taught by the paragon of impartiality, Ryan Satin, about our shared commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism.

As Ryan was deep into the discussion about the latest WWE storylines, the screen suddenly went black. A moment of dead silence was followed by the grating voice of none other than Tony Khan. The Chadster could hardly believe his eyes. There, in stark HD clarity, Tony Khan was on screen… in his Zoom class.

Sipping on his favorite White Claw, Tony looked blatantly out of place with his AEW Dynamite cap turned wayward. He started ranting about AEW booking and some nonsense about their unique storytelling, another attempt to flaunt AEW's disrespectful tactics before WWE fans. Can you believe the gall of that man? 😡

Driven to near madness by Tony's irritating smirk, The Chadster vigorously flailed his White Claw can. The chilled seltzer ended up all over The Chadster's coffee table and ruined the coaster Keighleyanne had just bought from Pottery Barn. And why? Because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Yes, it turned out to just be a dream, but it still deeply affected The Chadster and his sexual potency. It was a true horror story, folks, a horrifying intrusion into The Chadster's safe space. This man really needs to stop obsessing over The Chadster! 😑

In conclusion, this week's AEW Dynamite came off as yet another disrespectful attempt at undermining the wrestling business that WWE has built. Between exploiting WWE's rich history and emotional manipulation tactics, it's quite apparent that Tony Khan has a personal vendetta against the Chadster. And that's the bottom line, cause The Chadster said so. 🎤👋

