Chris Jericho Wins Bloody Barbed Wire Match at Fyter Fest Week 2

Though it may not have been obvious from the state of him after the match was over, Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2. Jericho spent most of the match getting his ass kicked by Eddie Kingston with the Jericho Appreciation Society trapped in a shark cage suspended above the crowd. Unfortunately, AEW management was really sleeping on the job because they forgot to lock Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti in there. Maybe they aren't official members of the group?

Whatever the reason, Conti came out to attack Ruby Soho, who held both the key to the shark cage and the controls to lower it to the ground. Anna Jay ran out, supposedly to stop Conti, but ended up siding with her, allowing Conti to free the group. AFter a brief beatdown on Kingston, the Blackpool Combat Club came out to neutralize the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, when Kingston seemed to have the match won, Guevara interfered to cost him the victory.

Despite getting the win, Jericho still ended up tossed off the ring apron and into a barbed wire spider-web to end Fyter Fest Night 3.

Next week's AEW Dynamite, a special episode titled Fight for the Fallen, will feature Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Championship, as well as Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women's Championship against Miyu Yamashita. But before that, Fyter Fest concludes on AEW Rampage this Friday. That event will see a rap battle between The Gunn Club's Austin Gunn and The Acclaimed's Max Caster. Also on Rampage, Lee Moriarity will face Dante Martin. Additionally, Christopher Daniels will take on Jay Lethal. Former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page will team with The Dark Order's John Silver to face The Butcher and The Blade. And Britt Baker and Jamie Hayer will be in tag team action against unnamed opponents. AEW Rampage airs on Friday at 10/9C on TNT.

Then on Saturday, Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor will air on PPV and stream on Bleacher Report and Fite. On the pre-show, Willow Nightingale will take on Allysin Kay. Then, on the main cart, Dalton Castle and The Boys will challenge The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Championships. Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Serena Deeb will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's Championship. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH Television Championship against Jay Lethal. FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a 2 out of 3 falls match. And Claudio Castagnoli will challenge Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship. Death Before Dishonor kicks off at 7PM (for the pre-show) on Saturday, July 23rd.

