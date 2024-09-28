Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Chucky, Firefly, Always Sunny, SNL 50 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Chucky, SNL, Firefly, Lanterns, The Walking Dead: DD: The Book of Carol, Yellowjackets & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TNT's AEW Rampage, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, SNL 50, Firefly: Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk, HBO's Lanterns, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, FX's Grotesquerie, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, HBO's Get Millie Black, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, STARZ's Sweetpea, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Chucky, SNL 50, Firefly: Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk, Lanterns, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Yellowjackets, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 28, 2024:

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Posts Season 16 Scripts to Download Free

AEW Rampage Preview: The Chadster Begs Shane to Resist Tony Khan

Chucky: SYFY, USA Network Cancel "Child's Play" Series After 3 Seasons

SNL 50 Premiere Promo: Rudolph, Hernandez Join Jean Smart, Jelly Roll

Always Sunny S17 Finale Info Revealed (If You Can Read "Charlie Day")

Firefly: What Should Fillion, Tudyk Name Their (Hypothetical) Podcast?

Lanterns: Pierre, James Reportedly Being Considered for John Stewart

The Walking Dead: AMC Drops Teaser for "Daryl Dixon: The Return"

Grotesquerie: New Season Trailer Warns Us of What's Still To Come

Yellowstone Cast on Season 5 Part 2 Return, Being on Spoiler Lockdown

Get Millie Black: Marlon James Cop Series Sets November HBO Debut

Yellowjackets: Hilary Swank Joins Season 3 as Recurring Guest Star

Sweetpea: Ella Purnell's Rhiannon Is All of Us in New STARZ Sneak Peek

SNL 50: Lorne Michaels on That 2004 Ashlee Simpson/Lip-Sync Incident

Doctor Who: Famous Historical Figures Featured in New Book Series

The Last of Us, Agatha/Mephisto, Matlock & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

