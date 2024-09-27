Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us, Agatha/Mephisto, Matlock & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, The Talamasca, Agatha All Along, "The Book of Carol," Matlock, The Last of Us, SNL & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CW's Superman & Lois, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, DC Studios' Superman/Alan Tudyk, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, AEW/WWE, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, CBS's Matlock, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Prime Video's Scarpetta, Peacock's Hysteria!, HBO's The Last of Us, White Collar Renaissance, CBS's Ghosts, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, The Talamasca, Agatha All Along, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Matlock, The Last of Us, Saturday Night Live, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 27, 2024:

AEW Grand Slam 2024: Dynamite Delivers Home Run of Wrestling Action

Superman & Lois Season 4 E03 Overview; Hoechlin on Best Part of Series

MVP Literally Stabs WWE in the Back With AEW Grand Slam Appearance

Anne Rice's The Talamasca "About Two Weeks Away" from Production Start

Superman: Isn't Alan Tudyk's (Possible) Film Role Pretty Obvious?

Agatha All Along Showrunner on That Mephisto Reference (SPOILERS)

SummerSlam 2025 Heads to New Jersey for Two-Night Traffic Jam

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Our Best Look Yet at The Book of Carol

Matlock Trailer Teases Series Twist; S01E02 "Rome, in a Day" Preview

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Return Set for Paramount Network, CBS

Scarpetta: Kidman, Curtis' Patricia Cornwell Adapt Adds 5 to Cast

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: New "Book of Carol" Preview, Portraits

Hysteria! Trailer Previews Bowen, Campbell "Satanic Panic" Thriller

The Last of Us Day Brings Ominous Season 2 Teaser, Key Art Posters

White Collar Renaissance: Eastin Reveals Series, Pilot Episode Titles

Ghosts Gang Reveals CBS's LONG History of Comedy; S04E01 Preview

Saturday Night Live 50: Jean Smart, SNL Cast Check-In From Read-Thru

Superman & Lois, Wednesday, Avatar, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!