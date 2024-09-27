Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: The Chadster Begs Shane to Resist Tony Khan

The Chadster warns Shane McMahon about Tony Khan's tricks and previews AEW Rampage. Don't watch or you'll encourage more WWE betrayals! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

The Chadster is about to preview tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, but first, The Chadster has a very important message for Shane McMahon. 😱😱😱

Shane-O-Mac, The Chadster is begging you, please don't fall for Tony Khan's sweet, sweet lies! 🙏🙏🙏 The Chadster has seen those tweets with the photos of you hanging out with the Young Bucks, and it's literally stabbing The Chadster right in the heart. 💔 If you join AEW, it would break every McMahon's heart, especially The Chadster's. You don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if you think betraying WWE is the right move. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

Now, onto the preview for tonight's AEW Rampage, which The Chadster wishes didn't exist at all. 🙄🙄🙄

First up on AEW Rampage, we've got the House of Black taking on Action Andretti and Lio Rush. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is trying to make tag team wrestling exciting. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 WWE knows that tag team wrestling should be boring and repetitive, but Tony Khan just doesn't get it.

Next on AEW Rampage, Anna Jay is returning to face Robyn Renegade. The Chadster is sure Tony Khan sent Anna to Stardom just to cheese The Chadster off. 😠 Tony Khan always tries to make his wrestlers look too competent and skilled. Doesn't he know that the wrestling business should be about storytelling, not actual wrestling? It's just another way Tony Khan shows he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒

Speaking of things that cheese The Chadster off, AEW Rampage is also featuring Konosuke Takeshita vs Angelico. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is showcasing international talent like this. It's like he's trying to appeal to a global audience or something. So disrespectful to WWE's approach of pretending the rest of the world doesn't exist. 🌎❌

The Chadster is also upset about the Willow Nightingale vs Taya Valkyrie match on AEW Rampage. Tony Khan is clearly trying to create compelling storylines and interesting character dynamics. Doesn't he know that wrestling should just be about pointless rematches and bracelet drama? 🙄🙄🙄

And of course, AEW Rampage wouldn't be complete without The Acclaimed in tag team action. The Chadster is sure they'll do something to pop the crowd, which is just so unfair to WWE. 😡

The Chadster had another Tony Khan-related nightmare last night that he needs to share. In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" on repeat, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat. He was wearing a referee shirt and had a whistle around his neck. Tony Khan blew the whistle and yelled, "Time for a pit stop, Chadster!" Then he made The Chadster pull over and change all four tires while Tony Khan stood there, checking a stopwatch. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, realizing that Tony Khan is now invading The Chadster's dreams about his beloved Mazda Miata. When will Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster end? 😰😰😰

The Chadster is warning all the unbiased wrestling fans out there not to tune into AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT. If you watch, you'll only be encouraging Tony Khan's devious behavior. What McMahon family member will he try to lure into betraying WWE next? Stephanie? Triple H? (The Chadster can't remember any other McMahons.) 😱 The Chadster shudders to think about it.

The Chadster wants to remind everyone that AEW Rampage is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭

The Chadster is going to go drink some White Claws and listen to Smash Mouth to calm down after writing this preview. Maybe The Chadster will even take his Mazda Miata for a drive to clear his head (and hopefully Tony Khan won't appear in the passenger seat). Anything to forget about the existence of AEW Rampage and Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster. 🚗💨

